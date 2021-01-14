Don King branded ‘nasty’ and ‘mean’ by disgruntled heavyweight champion

Stephanie Trapp

Promoter Don King has been criticized by a heavyweight contender again after announcing a three-bout headlining show for January 29.

Firstly, King has come under fire after failing to secure the fighters’ services, with Mahmoud Charr the latest to complain.

Charr, the WBA ‘regular’ champion, follows Christopher Lovejoy in questioning King’s practices just over two weeks out from the bouts.

Trevor Bryan is due to be in the opposite corner of Charr for a mandated WBA title fight, although the latter says the venue is not even confirmed yet.

“What a mean, nasty game by Don King,” said Charr. “Research has shown that the specified venue in Florida on January 29, 2021, was neither booked nor confirmed by Don King.

“The fight is in BoxRec, but the alleged venue is not confirmed,” he added.

Lovejoy had claimed he didn’t receive any contact before an announcement of the event was revealed to the public. The American also stated he’d certainly never seen a contract.

Meanwhile, Charr says there is a contract, but it has unagreeable stipulations included.

“You don’t want to fight me (versus Trevor Bryan),” he continued. “Don King is trying to force me to sign with him, which I definitely won’t do!

“I have a boxing promoter myself in Erol Ceylan. We have already put our lawyers on all points. Don King won’t get away like this!”

On the possibility of participation on January 29, Charr stated: “No matter what happens: I’m 200% fit and ready to fight. The title stays with us in Germany.

“I filled out all of the WBA’s forms, adhering to the legal guidelines, and signed all of the WBA’s contracts several times. I also did sign the DKP contract deal under protest!

“The game with Don King has been going on for two years. We boxers are neither promoters nor organizers. I want to defend my title every three months!

“It’s all up to Don King that I haven’t been able to fight for two years. I will be ready for you and every challenge.”







HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT

Concluding with an update, the 36-year-old reiterated: “Do you think the fight will take place, or is it a wrong play again from Don King?

“As I said, I am fully in training, and I will be fit for the fight!”

Furthermore, neither Charr vs. Bryan or Lovejoy vs. Bermane Stiverne are under a cloud at this point.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.