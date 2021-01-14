Enthusiasm for Kell Brook vs. Chris Eubank Jr. falls flat despite interest

Showtime

Kell Brook revealing his interest in facing UK compatriot Chris Eubank Jr. fell considerably flat when they traded barbs recently.

‘The Special One’ responded to words from Eubank Jr. when the former IBO champion signed for Team Sauerland in a bid to re-energize his career.

Brook told Eubank Jr. that he would move back up to middleweight in no uncertain terms if the offer were right for later in the year.

“Smack me around for a bit? The only thing you’ve smacked around for a bit is that silly machine on the wall!

“Look what happens anytime you’ve needed footwork and a jab – talking about a warm-up fight?

“You and your IBO belt been warming up for years now. Get serious, and we can,” said Brook.

Despite Brook’s words, Eubank Jr. had earlier stated his intentions to fight the world’s best middleweights.

After his one defeat to Gennadiy Golovkin in the 160 division, Brook certainly doesn’t fall into that category.

“I look forward to the big fights that I crave. I’ve spent the last 12 months in the gym, and I feel better than ever.

“I’m certainly ready to take over the Middleweight division.

“I want all the champions – Murata, Charlo, Andrade, Golovkin. Please put me in the ring with any of them.

“I only want to fight the best. It’s my time. If you have a belt, I’m coming for you,” declared Eubank.

CHRIS EUBANK JR

The British fans’ enthusiasm was limited over Brook vs. Eubank Jr. One fight of considerable spark was Eubank facing Liam Williams.







Welshman Williams is in line for a shot at the WBO title against Demetrius Andrade but has no qualms agreeing on a deal with his British nemesis.

“So.. got Chris Eubank Jr. talking s**t now. Finally, he knows who I am. Put up or shut the f**k up. Let’s get it on!” – said Williams.

Eubank hasn’t endeared himself to either with his comments. It remains a mystery who his first opponent will be upon his return to the UK.

Previously, Eubank had linked up with Al Haymon. Furthermore, he was in line for a shot at Jermall Charlo.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.