Gervonta Davis – Better than Floyd Mayweather at 26?

Showtime

Floyd Mayweather star Gervonta Davis is finally getting a dose of the recognition he deserves following a spectacular knockout of Leo Santa Cruz on Pay Per View.

There are now comparisons drawn to his mentor. They come as Davis racks up the pound for pound rating points and begins his ominous rise to the sport’s summit.

Mayweather’s right-hand man and CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, has been saying Davis is the future of boxing for some years. His words might be about to ring true.

Davis stands on the cusp of an agreement with Ryan Garcia – a fight that could ultimately send the winner into the boxing stratosphere.

A huge favorite to win the bout should it be made for 2021 and win by knockout, Davis has the chance to go 25-0 with 24 KO’s if victorious against the youngster who would be king.

Floyd Mayweather was 29-0 and about to embark on a 13th world title fight at this stage of his career. In contrast, Davis is coming off his eights world championship victory.

Comparisons between the two are inevitable. However, you cannot compare based on their records alone.

It took Mayweather a few more years to become the absolute force he was. A 2007 triumph over Oscar De La Hoya was the changing of the guard in PPV terms.

Therefore, if ‘Tank’ can land a similar legacy fight before the next five years elapse, he’d be on course to be the face of the sport for years to come.

But who would be his De La Hoya fight? – Well, getting Manny Pacquiao in the ring over the next twelve months could be massive.

Barring the ‘Pacman,’ who once lost to Mayweather, there isn’t that level of pound for pound depth there was back in the De La Hoya’s days of the mid-2000s.

Vasyl Lomachenko – provided he gets back to winning ways – would be a healthy second option. A size advantage could be detrimental to the kudos, though.

In terms of talent, the sky is the limit for Davis. Therefore, he can be as good as he wants to be.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER EMULATION

And with Mayweather’s dedication already built into his make-up, Davis is already in possession of the essential tools.

This year, securing Garcia is the key to brand development. That’s even though questions remain on whether Garcia, at 22, will genuinely be allowed to pursue the fight right now.

De La Hoya may want to hold off. If this happens, Davis must continue only to facing the best around. Essential if he wants to emulate Floyd Mayweather in the future.

That’s the key.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.