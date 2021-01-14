Fury vs. AJ: Details emerge for undisputed heavyweight title undercard

Details have emerged regarding possible undercard fights for the forthcoming Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua undisputed heavyweight title event.

Firstly, Fury and Joshua remain locked in talks to thrash out a deal for the most anticipated British top division battle of all time.

If the contracts are signed soon, for what should be a Saudi Arabian spring encounter on Pay Per View, both sides are willing to promotional fighters against each other.

“We talked about the undercard, and Eddie made an excellent suggestion. He offered that we have Matchroom fighters against fighters from our side,” said Arum to Sky Sports.

“That would be pretty good. It would be interesting.”

Not really rocket science to do what transpired for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder bill. But the plan does open up several exciting match-ups.

Apart from the obvious fact that we aren’t going to see Teofimo Lopez facing Devin Haney on the card, Matchroom and Top Rank can make some mouth-watering clashes due to the agreement.

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Ryota Murata would undoubtedly be one potential collision. Abraham Nova vs. Martin J Ward is another.

Possibly the most interesting, though, would be Edgar Berlanga vs. John Ryder.

Berlanga has stopped every opponent in one round. And given that the consensus is Ryder defeated Callum Smith when they fought, ‘The Gorilla’ would be a substantial test of Berlanga’s world title credentials.

The New Yorker was recently named WBN World Title Prospect of 2021. Facing Ryder would undoubtedly be a good gauge of where he’s at in his career.

UNDISPUTED

An array of heavyweight talent is also available on either side of the promotional banners. Matchroom has Filip Hrgovic, Fabio Wardley, Zhang Zhilei, and Magomedrasul Majidov, among others.

Top Rank has Jared Anderson, Guido Vianello, Tony Yoka, and Efe Ajagba. Take your pick.







If a colossal co-feature was needed to bolster the PPV by some miracle, they could consider adding Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte II.

But due to promoter Eddie Hearn wanting Whyte to be a UK star on the paid platform at Sky Sports Box Office in his own right, that could be an unlikely notion.

However, Hughie Fury or Martin Bakole could be pitted against Oscar Rivas instead.

We wait for more details as the Fury vs. Joshua negotiations continue.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.