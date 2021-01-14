Don King heavyweight card gets wackier with unusual drug-testing request

The heavyweight card topped by WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr and Trevor Bryan is the news story that keeps on giving.

After Charr complained of a lack of transparency over a deal and revealed doubts about the venue, VADA Testing has added further confusion.

The co-feature that sees Beibut Shumenov defend his WBA belt against Raphael Murphy will not be involved in the sport’s clean boxing program.

Astonishingly, this was at the request of Don King and his team.

VADA said: “Don King Promotions has asked Vada Testing to not enter Raphael Murphy and Beibut Shumenov into our program at this time.”

Speculation has begun online that King is ready to scrap the whole card due to problem after problem.

Firstly, Christopher Lovejoy said he knew nothing about a scheduled battle with former WBC ruler Bermane Stiverne. Despite the fight appearing on the poster.

Secondly, headliner Charr outlined his worries as he attempts to get a visa for the trip to America on January 29th.

“What a mean, nasty game by Don King,” said Charr. “Research has shown that the specified venue in Florida on January 29, 2021, was neither booked nor confirmed by Don King.

“The fight is in BoxRec, but the alleged venue is not confirmed.

“You don’t want to fight me (versus Trevor Bryan),” he continued. “Don King is trying to force me to sign with him, which I definitely won’t do!

“I have a boxing promoter myself in Erol Ceylan. We have already put our lawyers on all points. Don King won’t get away like this!







HEAVYWEIGHT FORMS

“I filled out all of the WBA’s forms, adhering to the legal guidelines, and signed all of the WBA’s contracts several times. I also did sign the DKP contract deal under protest!

“The game with Don King has been going on for two years. We boxers are neither promoters nor organizers. I want to defend my title every three months!

“It’s all up to Don King that I haven’t been able to fight for two years. I will be ready for you and every challenge.

“Do you think the fight will take place, or is it a wrong play again from Don King? “As I said, I am fully in training, and I will be fit for the fight!”

It all seems a bit of a mess. Who knows if the show will take place.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.