Canelo Alvarez plan revealed: Mexico before three-man shortlist for May

Canelo Alvarez has mapped out his plan for the future after dominating in his last event to become a four-weight world champion.

The Mexican superstar will fight mandatory Avni Yildirim in February. Then, one of a three-man shortlist drawn up for Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.

Eddy Reynoso has formulated the plan to impact 2021 and build their successes as Alvarez’s coach and manager.

“First, we have to fulfill the commitment we made when we beat Callum Smith. The winner of that fight had to defend against mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim in no more than 90 days,” said Reynoso, according to the WBC.

“For now, we are talking with Eddie Hearn to be able to fight on the 27th.

“We want to make the fight in Mexico, but it is difficult due to the current situation of the pandemic.

“If people cannot enter the stadiums, which is what we want, I see it as complicated. But it is our idea to go to our land, to Guadalajara.

“If not, we could go back to Texas, where there was a great response.”

On who may be in the opposite corner for May, Reynoso added:

“If we do well in that fight, by May there are guys like Billy Joe Saunders, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Caleb Plant we can face.”







CANELO ALVAREZ in MAY

Saunders was due to fight Canelo last May until the coronavirus pandemic hit. Since then, GGG may have overtaken the Brit in the running.

There’s no doubt that time is fast evaporating for a final installment of Canelo vs. GGG. It’s though if it doesn’t go ahead in 2021, it never will.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Eddie Hearn confirmed he expects to be part of the process for Canelo’s next bout.

“You’ll see Matchroom involved in Canelo’s fight. I would love to see DAZN as the platform,” he told The Ak and Barak Show.

