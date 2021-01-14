AIBA and ITA agree to implement a joint educational program for boxing

In February 2021, AIBA, with the support of the International Testing Agency (ITA), will launch a large-scale anti-doping educational program in the framework of AIBA’s Continental Forums.

On January 11th, AIBA renewed its contract with the ITA for 2021 to ensure a state-of-art anti-doping program for boxing. AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev and ITA Director General Mr. Benjamin Cohen signed the agreement at the ITA headquarters. The partnership is designed for the long term, its goal is to make boxing a truly clean sport.

‘The ITA has been managing AIBA’s anti-doping program for some time now and I am extremely grateful that our organizations have renewed this partnership for 2021. Discussions are already underway to ensure that this partnership becomes a long-term one to further strengthen AIBA’s clean sport efforts,’ Mr. Cohen claimed.

Kremlev added that the educational program will become an important part of cooperation with the organization.

‘We have agreed with the ITA to hold at least 4 seminars per year not only for representatives of national federations but also for athletes and coaches. We kick off our initial education program during the AIBA Continental Forums, which will be organized virtually in February and March. This is an important step towards making boxing a completely doping-free sport,’ the AIBA President said.

Cohen stressed that the educational program will be adequately prepared and rolled out to the entire boxing community.

‘AIBA is committed to promote a clean sport of boxing and deliver education programs to all its athletes and communities. We look forward to implementing innovative education activities for AIBA and in close collaboration with their continental and national associations,’ Mr. Cohen said.