Tepid 2015 presser sparked heavyweight champion Tyson Fury spiraling

A 27-year-old heavyweight champion Tyson Fury addressed a Bolton media conference to discuss his win over Wladimir Klitschko over five years ago.

The new king of the division entered a room with a less-than-enthusiastic press gathering but vowed that his status at the top of the world would never alter his personality.

Fury stuck to his word.

During the event, which Fury has credited as a catalyst for his career downward spiral, ‘The Gypsy King’ gave an insight into how he felt about the reception his victory received.

“It’s not going to change me. I am who I am as a person,” announced Fury. “Money, fame, and glory don’t change a man unless he wants it to, and that’s a fake person, in my opinion.

“Anyone who can be changed by a few quid or some achievements is not a realist because they were unhappy at who they used to be and they needed a few more things in life to make them a happier person.

“Alright, I’ve won four or five belts, whatever they are. I’m the number one ranked heavyweight in the world. I’ve done a massive shock and all that, but it is what it is.

“I’m a boxer, and I was a boxer before I started. I’m still a boxer now, and I don’t feel any different than I did today, yesterday, the day before, or the day before that.

“I’m still Tyson Fury, and I’m going to go home in an old Land Rover and go to bed,” he added.

Sowing seeds of personality doubt without focusing on his achievements, the UK media pulled Fury up about his more controversial comments.

“If people don’t like it change the channel, that’s all I’ve got to say. I’m the man, and if anybody can prove me wrong, it’s in the boxing ring.

“If you don’t like it, change the station, if you don’t like it take photos. If you don’t like it, don’t print it in your newspapers. Do I care? Not really.”

Sadly, Fury’s mindset was already on the path to destruction as he already felt hollow despite claiming his lifelong dream.

The reality of his triumph firmly did not match the dream he harbored since a boy.







HEAVYWEIGHT REIGN

He promised a long and prosperous heavyweight reign, but it would be three and a half long years before Fury fought inside the ropes again.

“This is the tip of the iceberg and the start of a long journey. But I’m not thinking about boxing.

“I’m just thinking about life at the moment and enjoying Christmas coming up. I think about (what’s next) in the New Year. I’m sure I’ll give it a thought or two,” said Fury.

Christmas and New Year turned out to be a far longer session than initially intended.

What might have been for Tyson Fury if he had the fanfare he deserved?

That’s the big question.

