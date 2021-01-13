Oscar De La Hoya to ‘see how he feels’ about Floyd Mayweather rematch

ESPN

Oscar De La Hoya says he would consider offering Floyd Mayweather an exhibition rematch but wants to see how he feels in sparring first.

The ten-time world champion is still preparing himself for a comeback but discussed facing Mayweather at the New Year’s turn.

At the age of 47, there are big question marks against De La Hoya. Can he even launch a second phase of his career after being out for over a decade?

But if he can whip his body in to somewhere near his old shape, the Golden Boy boss wants to aim to face the very best fighters.

“I’ve always prided myself in fighting the very best, and why go after the second-best?

“Why not go after the guy that beat him? Why not go after (Floyd) Mayweather, for instance, in a revenge fight? That’s very intriguing. We’ll see how I feel, and then we’ll take it from there,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV.

“For any fight that you might have lost or that was close or whatever, it’s always going to be a thorn.

“I strongly feel that with the way I’m feeling and the way I’ve been training and the way things are unfolding, it could be fascinating.”

De La Hoya recently split with star man Canelo Alvarez and has since been linked to a potential battle with the Mexican superstar.

At present, that doesn’t seem to be on the agenda for the former team members. De La Hoya is also refusing to bear a grudge.

“Bob Arum taught me an excellent lesson once when he was promoting me. He goes, ‘Oscar, I never take anything personally anymore. I’ve been heartbroken too many times by fighters.’

“It does hurt. I’m not a heartless person. But you have to know how to separate the business from the friendship and the relationship.

“It’s just business, that’s all it is,” he added.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather is back in action on February 20th in a YouTube battle on Fanmio. Who will be next once he defeats the vlogger is anyone’s guess.

If the money is right, surely De La Hoya would be a consideration for Floyd.

Fanmio is hoping Floyd Mayweather will consider up to three bouts per year as part of their deal.

We will see whether that is sustainable for the ex-pound for pound king in 2021.

