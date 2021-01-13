George Foreman definitely not a fan of Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield III

World Boxing Council

Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman has offered Mike Tyson advice about his proposed forthcoming trilogy with Evander Holyfield.

‘Big George’ told Mike Tyson to leave it in the past when asked to comment on the exhibition bout taking place this year.

“With this one, Mike should let sleeping dogs lie,” said Foreman as talks continue on a clash said to be worth up to $200 million in sales.

Tyson vs. Holyfield III has become a possibility on the back of a similar event featuring Roy Jones Jr. Tyson, and Jones smashed into the all-time PPV top ten last November.

But even when Jones accepted being Tyson’s return opponent, it was always thought that Holyfield and eventually Lennox Lewis would be the targets.

It seems Holyfield is up first, with the World Boxing Council confirming talks are progressing.

“Iron” Mike Tyson returned to the ring in an excellent exhibition fight against another legendary fighter, Roy Jones Jr., on November 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and now there’s the prospect of a third clash with Evander Holyfield,” said the WBC.

“The thing is, if it happens, it will happen. I can tell you that my team is talking to Mike’s team, so I’m waiting.

“It’s a decision that Mike has to make, and we both have to agree.

“I am training for this because I know that one day this agreement will come, and I am ready. I feel terrific.

“We can always help people. I try to convey the kindness that they taught me. I think if I fight Mike, it will be the biggest fight there is,” they quoted Holyfield saying.







MIKE TYSON FIGHT

Foreman, who remains the oldest heavyweight champion of all time, fought Holyfield in 1991. He lost a decision and his first world title shot in some years.

Eventually, he beat Michael Moorer to achieve his record-breaking feat three years later but never got to fight Mike Tyson.

Now 72 years old, Foreman can sit back and relax while his old rivals in their 50s keep attempting to roll back the years.

