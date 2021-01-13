‘More bizarre than 2020’ Deontay Wilder will NEVER fight Tyson Fury again

Esther Lin

American heavyweight Deontay Wilder will never get another shot at Tyson Fury, that’s according to vibes Eddie Hearn gets on the situation.

The Matchroom promoter is currently attempting to thrash out a deal with Fury’s US handler Bob Arum. Hearn says Wilder is no longer an issue.

Wilder had launched mediation with a third party over Fury backing out of a contracted trilogy. Co-manager Shelly Finkel has not informed WBN that the process is over yet.

Hearn believes whatever happens, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ no longer has any claims to fighting Fury despite the possibility of a payoff.

The Essex man says Wilder took post-fight comments on Fury, took far, and burned bridges after losing in the seventh round.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “Again, I can’t talk on behalf of Tyson Fury, but the vibe I’m getting from everything I’ve seen on social media is he isn’t giving Deontay Wilder another chance or another shot ever.

“Especially after he said what he said. The accusations of him being a cheat. Tampering with his gloves, people putting stuff in his drinks.

“It was bizarre. That was even more bizarre than 2020 itself,” Hearn added.

DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

Regarding Top Rank boss Arum’s take of Fury vs. Wilder III, Hearn is happy with the situation after assurances.

“He (Arum) is not too concerned. He feels like the (Fury vs. Wilder) contract is over.

“There is an arbitration going on in that respect. I don’t see that as an issue.”

Concluding on Wilder and putting a firm full stop on any future chances of a Fury third fight, Hearn pointed out: “If there is (a contract), Fury has to give Wilder some compensation to take these two fights.”

Hearn’s statement means Wilder is not getting another shot at Fury no matter what happens, even in mediation.

Should any legal matter go against Fury, Hearn sees money as the only thing Wilder will be able to recover from his disgruntlement.







NEXT MOVE

Deontay Wilder now has to move on and find another angle for a return to the heavyweight ranks.

Former Joshua conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr. has emerged as a viable option once both fighters have got themselves back to winning ways.

Even then, the pair have no chance of contesting a world title until the winner of Fury vs. Joshua sorts out their mandatory future.

A complicated state of affairs is beginning to iron out as Wilder considers his next move.

