Second setback for Adrien Broner in comeback from Manny Pacquiao loss

Multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner was originally set to return from defeat to legend Manny Pacquiao in January 2019 by the end of 2020.

At that time, Ivan Redkach had confirmed he would be in the opposite corner when Broner donned his gloves for the first time in almost two years.

Sadly, the Redkach bout fell apart.

Now, after rescheduling his comeback for February 13th and drafting in a new opponent in Pedro Campa, ”The Problem’ has faced, well… another problem.

Campa is out of the fight due to a coronavirus outbreak in his camp. His omission leaves Broner with just a month to find and prepare for an alternative foe.

The boxing world is waiting with bated breath to see what kind of condition Broner will be in for his 39th career outing next month.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Losing to Manny Pacquiao is no shame to anyone, but it’s been the manner of top-level welterweight defeats that have blighted Broner’s reputation.

In the past, 140 pounds was Broner’s ideal weight division. He’s merely been campaigning at 147 due to better economic opportunities in the division.

But on the back of ballooning in weight while engaging in activities away from the sport, making super-lightweight has potentially become a nigh-on impossibility.

How Broner will look boiling down to a weight class where he was previously smaller than his opponents is now a huge question mark.

You also have to consider that by the time Broner does fight again, it will be just a few days before the fourth anniversary of his last win.







MUST-WIN

Who would have thought that a mediocre split decision win over Adrian Granados in his hometown of Cincinnati would have been the last time Broner had his hands raised?

It’s quite a shocking fact and a sobering one at that.

Broner firmly needs a win to hit the ground running in his latest attempts to win another world title. It’s incredible to think he’s still only 31 years old too.

It seems like Broner has been around forever. But if he doesn’t win next month, he certainly won’t be around much longer.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.