Thomas LaManna improves to 30-4-1 with fifth-round stoppage

World rated contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (30-4-1 12ko) scored a 5th round stoppage over very tough Juan González (22-15 14ko) in a scheduled 10 round Middleweight contest for the vacant WBA Federcentro Championship.

Fight card was live from La Terraza Sports Bar in Agua Prieta, Sonora Mexico.

LaManna dropped Gonzalez a total of 3 times in the fight when finally referee Serigo Arreola haulted the bout at 1:12 of the fifth.

The bout was scheduled originally in the Jr. Middleweight division (154 pounds), but with last minute struggle of LaManna to make the weight, the bout was approved and made for the WBA Middleweight Federcentro Title.

LaManna quotes: “My body just wasn’t able to do it, I can’t make any excuses but I’m just glad I was able to fight for and win a WBA strap. Maybe it was because of Covid, I’m not sure but it was very difficult for me to drop the last minute pounds, it’s like my body was telling me no, either way I got the win over a tough Mexican who was not trying to go out. I was glad to get the rounds and now I look forward to something big in the first quarter of the year in the Jr. Middleweight or Middleweight division.”

“I felt pretty good during the fight, the weight didn’t really have a impact on me but I think when I rehydrated it’s like I blew up with all liquids and I looked sloppy. I hurt my hand in the second round so I couldn’t use it like I wanted too. No excuses, a win is a win and also a lesson.”

When asked to LaManna about any particular future opponents in mind, it was very clear who he wanted next.

“I want Erislandy Lara. Hands down, that’s who I want for the WBA title, so we’ll see what happens. I was supposed to get the fight after I made his teammate Brian Mendoza look like a novice on national TV, but they took it from me. I did what I had to do, get myself right back to position and this time is all or nothing.”

Full Undercard Results

Agua Prieta’s Light Heavyweight Giovanni Garcia (1-1-1 1ko) had a harder than expected match with last minute replacement Roberto Mendez stopping him with body shot at the 2:02 mark in the second round.

Light Heavyweight Paul Bamba (1-0 1ko) rumbled his way to scoring a first round stoppage over Felix Cardenas.

Ramses Ruiz (5-4 4ko) of Guaymas, Sonora scored first round stoppage against Brayan Galaz . Ruiz was coming off a disappointing loss to Marco Monteros in previous bout. Time was 1:50.







Featherweight Justice Bland, (4-1 2ko), of Brooklyn, New York dispatched last minute replacement Brayan Solorio in 2 minutes of the first round. Original opponent Victor Moralas was a no show at the weigh in.

Bantamweight Jose Cariaga (1-3 1ko) captured his first victory in the pros stopping Jonathan Ramos (0-6).

Rising Star Promotions returns with a full weekend of fights on January 29th and 30th.

Undefeated hometown Light Heavyweight Edgar Valenzuela (3-0 3ko), who was scheduled to fight, will appear on Rising Star Promotions’ January 30th fight card in a featured attraction.