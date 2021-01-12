Teofimo Lopez reveals talks to face Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas this April

@kingryan / @teofimolopez

Lightweight king Teofimo Lopez has revealed talks took place to stage a fight with Ryan Garcia this April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Calling up The Ak and Barak Show without a scheduled appearance, Lopez wanted to address Garcia’s recent interviews.

‘King Ry’ appeared on Mike Tyson’s Podcast over the weekend and discussed Lopez and rival Gervonta Davis.

Lopez has since opened up on discussions with Garica for the spring. ‘The Takeover’ also predicted Davis would stop Garcia if they fought.

Major talking points from the interview on Sirius XM can be found below.

Teo says he wants Devin, but Kambosos is the alternative.

If this doesn’t go through, he wants Haney.

Devin is talking too much, I gotta shut him up.

He wants everyone, but they’ll take place at 140.

He’ll probably do another fight at 135.

Him and his pops are fed up with Haney.

Wishing Shakur the best, he has the skillset to withstand some of the guys in his division.

Shakur should focus on himself, don’t worry about what Buddy is saying. Beat the guys in front of you and focus on yourself.

Doesn’t see a fight with Shakur happening, they’re on their separate paths. But who knows what could happen down the line.

GARCIA

Ryan showed he has the heart of a champ. He can bounce back. He needs to chill out though as he’s trying to call shots. But he isn’t the man of the hour.

Garcia has no shot against Tank Davis. He’d get bullied.

If he fights Garcia, the fans would win. On the A side, it’s Lopez, the king of the division.

Discussed having a fight with Ryan in April in Vegas.

Hardest fight at LW division? “Myself.”

There are going to be interesting fights made this year.

Would love to fight Tank, but he doesn’t want that smoke.





TEOFIMO LOPEZ MANDATORY

Lopez has been ordered to fight George Kambosos Jr. by the IBF next. This is by far the most likely bout to take place for the undisputed champion.

Garcia, Haney, and Davis are all talking the good talk, but fans are still no closer to seeing any of the new Fab Four facing each other in the ring.

