Savio Michael back in action on January 24 in Hyderabad, India

Popular Savio Michael will face Vanteddu Vinod, alias “Tyson”, at the Club Fights event scheduled for 24th January 2021 in Hyderabad, India.

Michael is coming off an impressive knockout win over Kundeti Raju in his last fight, while Vinod is looking to score an upset victory over the local favourite.

Elsewhere on the card, exciting fighter Gudimalle Niraj Kumar takes on Clinton David – experienced amateur turned professional boxer. Both of them marking their return to the ring in the post COVID era.

Kailashnath Yadav, promoter and CEO, commented: “Based in India, Club Fights is designed to be one of the largest grassroots boxing programmes that is taking the best home-grown talent and putting them on boxing’s global stage.

Boxing has been a sport India has excelled at over the years – performances of Indian boxers at the Commonwealth Games and the Amateur World Championships is testimony to that fact. With more than 2,000 boxers training professionally, India is poised to become a boxing powerhouse globally over the next few years.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The January 24th event will be available for watch online via broadcasters FITE or SportRecs and will have an exciting fight card with five professional bouts on offer.

Club Fights: Deccan Conquest II – Full Fight Card:

Feather weight- Trijot Singh Vs Madunala Jayanth

Super Lightweight -Niraj Kumar Vs Clinton David

Super Flyweight – Sai Kumar Vs Mohd Zahed

Super Lightweight – Sara Nithin Raj Vs Abhinay Kumar

Super Bantamweight – Vanteddu Vinod Vs Savio Michael (Main Event)