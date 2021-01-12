Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton confirmed for February 27 in London

Jamel Herring will defend his WBO super featherweight title against former world title-holder Carl Frampton in the United Kingdom next month.

Frampton bid to become a three-weight world champion when he takes on the American on February 27 in London on BT Sport in the UK.

The special occasion of ‘The Jackal’ bidding to make boxing history will be Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions’ first show of 2021, in association with MTK Global.

The Frampton-Herring showdown was originally scheduled for the middle of 2020 before being delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It led to both taking interim fights.

Herring overcame Jonathan Oquendo following a disqualification in Las Vegas. Frampton kept busy defeating Darren Traynor via a seventh-round stoppage in London.

Belfast’s favorite son became world champion at super bantamweight back in September 2014 when he overwhelmed Kiko Martinez on an emotional night outdoors in the Titanic Quarter.

Two successful defenses followed – against Chris Avalos and Alejandro Gonzalez.

The now 33-year-old unified his IBF belt with Scott Quigg’s WBA title in Manchester. Frampton clearly prevailed on points.

Then followed two memorable encounters with Leo Santa Cruz up at featherweight.

First of all, Frampton became a two-weight world champion at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, only to come off second best in the MGM Grand rematch in Las Vegas.

Frampton set about a rebuild following his Santa Cruz setback. He teamed up with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. He was quickly back in the title mix.

Frampton won the WBO interim world featherweight title with a comprehensive defeat of the decorated Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in April 2018.

In August of the same year, he fulfilled a childhood dream of boxing at Belfast’s Windsor Park.

His Interim status was maintained with a ninth round stoppage of the Aussie Olympian Luke Jackson.

In December came the huge collision with Josh Warrington. The Leeds man’s IBF world featherweight title at stake at the Manchester Arena.

A barnstorming start put Warrington firmly on the front foot and, despite gamely sticking in there, Frampton was unable to reverse the momentum.

After considering his future, Frampton decided to go again at the super-featherweight limit. He got back to winning ways with a clear points victory over Tyler McCreary in November of last year in Las Vegas.







JAMEL HERRING

Former Marine Herring, 34, carries a record of 21-2 (10 KOs). He upset the odds in May of last year by defeating the defending WBO world super featherweight champion Masayuki Ito in Kissimmee.

Before this, his only title action came with a challenge for the vacant USBA title in September 2018. He won by defeating John Vincent Moralde on points.

Southpaw Herring defended his world title in November 2019 against mandatory challenger Lamont Roach. Herring won comfortably via decision.