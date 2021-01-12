Floyd Mayweather CEO dismisses WBC Franchise status in title row

Idris Erba

Floyd Mayweather CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, has dismissed the recognization of the WBC Franchise title out of hand.

When discussing Teofimo Lopez being undisputed and a possible clash with Gervonta Davis, Ellerbe was unwavering in his version of the truth.

“He’s not undisputed because Devin (Haney) has the WBC belt,” stated Ellerbe to Fight Hype when outlining the titles held by Lopez.

Like many, Ellerbe sees the situation where Vasyl Lomachenko took the WBC’s offer of a Franchise championship as the Ukrainian dropping the belt.

WBN doesn’t see it this way, though. Lomachenko was the full champion and never lost the strap inside the ring. Therefore, it’s a tough debate to say he wasn’t the champion.

Whatever the case may be, Ellerbe says Lopez is still not the a-side in any future collision with his star man ‘Tank’ Davis.

“He’s a terrific young fighter. It’s a tremendous accomplishment in beating Lomachenko. But for him to make that comment, it just shows the lack of knowledge of how the business goes,” said Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather’s trusted right-hand man.

“He’s a good fighter, nothing but respect, but he’s delusional when it comes to the business.

“Having the belts is a great thing, but in no way, form or fashion could he ever be even considered the A-side in anything that’s going on over here.

“Ryan Garcia is a bigger attraction than he is. That is an irrefutable fact.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, has he ever headlined a show before? Has he ever sold out any venues? Canelo fought GGG (Gennadiy Golovkin), (Sergey) Kovalev, Liam Smith.

“Do you think they were the A-side in any of those situations?”







NEW FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Obviously, Ellerbe has to big up his own fighter, especially after Davis took care of Leo Santa Cruz like no other fighter had last year.

Davis enhanced his reputation considerably with the victory and took another step to potentially being the sport’s face for some time, like mentor Floyd Mayweather.

What needs to happen now is less talk about the top four at lightweight, though. The action has to be doing everything possible to get them in the ring with each other.

Lopez has already seemingly defaulted on that matter. ‘The Takeover’ has been ordered to face George Kambosos Jr. next, leaving battles with Davis, Haney, or Garcia on the shelf.

It’s abundantly clear that the 135-pound division is fast becoming the most exciting in the sport. But that will soon fizzle out unless the best face the best.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.