Errol Spence blasts Manny Pacquiao for facing Conor McGregor

Errol Spence Jr. gave a noticeable response to Manny Pacquiao outlining his intentions to face Conor McGregor instead of him.

The two-belt welterweight champion had made it no secret that he wanted to further unify with Pacquiao in 2021.

His hopes were dashed this week when the Filipino Senator announced his decision to face the MMA superstar in an exhibition.

“They’re my options, but right now, I want to experience fighting an MMA [mixed martial artist],” said Pacquiao, according to Business Mirror.

“I will also donate a big portion of my income to Filipino Covid-19 victims.”

Despite Pacquiao’s good intentions, Spence was less than impressed.

“Nobody care bout none of that,” stated Spence.

Fans of the American and his 147-pound rival agreed and disagreed in equal measure.

“This man is ducking Crawford,” said one commenter. They added: “Won’t fight Thurman, won’t fight Charlo but wants an old Pacquiao.”

“We don’t care about who u fight next unless it’s Terence Crawford,” stated another.

On Pacquiao, there were calls to stop looking towards McGregor.

“Pick one: @ErrolSpenceJr or @terencecrawford so we can be a step closer to undisputed.”

Out of the three welterweight champions, it’s now highly likely that the trio will go their separate ways – at least in the first half of this year.







MANNY PACQUIAO vs MCGREGOR

Pacquiao will focus on McGregor – potentially in July. At the same time, Crawford could turn to the WBO rankings for his next foe.

As for Spence, ‘The Truth’ has already named Yordenis Ugas a possible foe, but there is also a lucrative rematch with Shawn Porter to think about.

Spence and Porter went hell-for-leather before a freak car accident almost ended the career of the former. After no adverse effects were shown against Danny Garcia, Spence could be urged to consider Porter as a viable Pay Per View option.

More will come to light in the coming weeks, although Pacquiao is firmly off the menu unless there’s a huge change of heart.

It’s another case of the fights fans want not coming to fruition, though. That’s only damaging for the sport.

