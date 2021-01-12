WBN AWARDS 2020: Edgar Berlanga named World Title Prospect of 2021

Super middleweight knockout artist Edgar Berlanga Jr. has been named World Boxing News World Title Prospect of this year.

The 23-year-old, who was also in the running for WBN Young Fighter of the Year, claims the accolade after a stunning run of stoppages.

With 16 victories, all inside the first round, Berlanga is on course for a world title shot in the coming months.

It seems a matter of when, rather than if, for the Brooklynite.

Berlanga has already been compared to Mike Tyson by promoter Bob Arum, coming from a man with vast experience.

“Edgar Berlanga Jr is the greatest power-punching phenomenon I’ve seen since the heyday of a young Mike Tyson,” declared Arum.

“I’m absolutely astounded when I witness this incredible power of his punches from ringside.”

EDGAR BERLANGA TARGET

After his latest win, a 2 min 40-second battering of Ulises Sierra, Berlanga knows he has a target on his back.

“I’m most hated right now. They don’t like seeing a young man prosper,” said Berlanga. “Keep hating. You really are going to hate me more and more.

“If they ain’t talking about me, then I’m not popping!

“I was thinking about going to the second round when it hit on two minutes. Just to let the guy slide and take him out in the second.

“But I said f— that! Ain’t no guy whose eyes are criss-cross looking at me going to be in front like that. You gotta work your a– off to get out that round.”

Champions at 168 include Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, and Canelo Alvarez. Quite a tough line-up for Berlanga to consider.

Plant or Saunders looks like the most viable options at the moment as Berlanga enjoys a breakout year before his next bout.







WBN AWARDS 2020 SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under):

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020:

Trainer/s of the Year:

Boxing Comeback of 2020:

World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga Jr.

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

