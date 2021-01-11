Ryan Garcia aims to beat Manny Pacquiao in ‘passing of legend’ status

Hogan / Trapp Fotos

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia has a plan to take over as the face of boxing by beating eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Garcia is currently campaigning at 135. And while Pacquiao is at the 147-pound welterweight limit, a battle in the middle at 140 pounds is possible.

‘King Ry’ wants to land the fight before Pacquiao retires in a Floyd Mayweather/Canelo-style passing of the torch.

Canelo has run with the moniker since facing Mayweather in 2013, finally landing the unequivocal spot in 2020.

The Mexican superstar is now the face of boxing, something Garcia wants to take on by defeating the great Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking during a trip to visit Mike Tyson on his podcast and accompanied by reporter Elie Seckbach, Garcia laid down his blueprint.

“That’s the dream,” he explained. “With Manny, it’s like he’s the Legend. It would be like passing it down to me in the most humbling way.

“I don’t want it to come out as disrespectful. If I were to beat Manny Pacquiao, he passes it on. I take whatever he did (titles in eight weights and transcending the sport). I try to push it.”

The youngster continued: “Manny knows my respect for him.

“People love Manny because he fights with his heart. He does it to inspire people.

“You don’t even have to tell people to respect him. They do as he has more than a country supporting him.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANNY PACQUIAO

Pacquiao’s future is under considerable threat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the fact he hasn’t fought in eighteen months.

The ‘Pacman’ wants and needs a crowd to operate at the very highest level. He hopes to secure that by the summer for his return.

Usual dates in April and July were on the cards, although the former is now seemingly off the menu. By the time Pacquiao does fight, it will likely be two full years since his last bout.







Beating Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in front of an adoring public, Pacquiao proved he’s still at the top of his game.

Fast-forward two more years, though, and it’s doubtful he will remain at full pelt in his next outing. The fight against Covid-19 has become the senator’s priority over the past year.

Ambitions of winning another welterweight crown remain too. Therefore, Garcia could have to wait until 2022 or 2023.

Sadly, a win over a 43 0r 44-year-old Pacquiao may not hold the same effect by that time.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.