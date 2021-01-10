Devin Haney wants WBC to push Teofimo Lopez clash to avoid ‘confusion’

Ed Mulholland / Mikey Williams

They call him the WBC lightweight ruler. But many believe Teofimo Lopez holds the real title as Devin Haney is named a ‘two-time email champion’ by internet trolls.

Haney wants this to stop.

‘The Dream’ is not happy with the way his belt is described by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and says putting the pair in the ring is the only way to resolve it.

The only trouble is, the IBF has ordered Lopez to battle dangerous Australian George Kambosos Jr. instead.

Discussing his position, Haney made a recent appearance on The Ak and Barak Show alongside a host of other topics.

During the interview, Haney also spoke about Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, and the sport’s current issues.

Below are the major talking points from the chat. You can watch it all now on the Sirius XM App or DAZN.

I’m the champ who wanted to fight the challenger. It should be the other way around. But that’s how hungry I am.

These guys clearly don’t want to fight him.

Starving to fight the top guys. He wants to make the biggest fights happen.

Why does Ryan want Tank? Dev says he thinks that Tank is the easier fight, so that’s why he wants him. WBC BELT Belts are getting watered down for sure.

Mauricio Sulaiman says a bunch of different things to different people. He’s inconsistent.

Fight with Lopez need to happen so that there’s no type of confusion. GARCIA If Ryan isn’t the guy, he wants Lopez, and if he ducks him, Jorge Linares or Javier Fortuna.

Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis is a good fight, which’s better than what people think it would be. Impressed by guys like Crawford, Spence, Charlo brothers, Joshua, etc. There are a ton of good fighters out there. Especially Canelo Alvarez

Canelo is No. 1, Crawford is No. 2. Bud is still knocking on the door of No. 1.

He remembers a time when Loma wouldn’t even utter his name, so he wonders if he even deserves a shot right now.

Interested in going up to 140, but there is a ton of opportunities at 135.

There are tough fights but he’ll make them look easy





DEVIN HANEY & THE FAB FOUR

Haney is part of a new ‘Fab Four’ in the 135-pound division. The only problem is, the quartet knows they won’t keep that label unless they begin fighting each other.

There’s hope the first fight will by Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in the coming months. But many see Garcia vs. Haney as the easier fight to make.

The debate continues.

