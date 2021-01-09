Mike Tyson oversees Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia agreement live

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia appeared on Mike Tyson’s HotBoxin’ Podcast this week and once again agreed to fight Gervonta Davis during the taping.

‘King Ry’ sat alongside Tyson as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ patched Davis through FaceTime. The pair then laid down their word to face each other.

“Spirit of Ali took over @kingryan as he calls out @gervontaa on @hotboxinpodcast,” said Tyson plugging his Mike Tyson’s HotBoxin Podcast.

Garcia reiterated that he intends to stop Davis in just two rounds. Davis, on the other hand, criticized Garcia for being knocked down by Luke Campbell.

Picking himself up off the canvas last Saturday night, Garcia secured the biggest win of his career.

The 135-pound division is on fire since Teofimo Lopez overcame Vasyl Lomachenko during the pandemic.

Lopez’s victory opened the door for an all-American quartet to begin a rivalry that could last for years.

Meanwhile, Lopez himself appeared on Sirius XM’s Ak and Barak show before the holiday season, where he discussed being the biggest star in the division.

Among other subjects covered by Lopez, the included:

• Canelo is a beast. They have mutual respect for one another.

• Canelo told Lopez he’s a big supporter of his.

• He was phenomenal in his win over Callum Smith. Barely touched against a natural 168-pounder.

• Thought the fight would be more challenging for Canelo.

• This proves what Canelo can do for the sport when he’s in the ring.

• Lopez wants to give fans the fights they want to see.

• Devin Haney has been annoying him, wants to fight him. He’s talking too much.

• Fighting Haney would be a favor for Devin. They could have a mega fight if Devin fights a couple more and wins.





LIGHTWEIGHT

• Davis, Garcia, and Haney are all excellent potential matchups. The LW division is so good right now.

• Financially, let’s see what Ryan does.

• The most significant fight that could happen is Lopez-Tank. But I can’t say Tank is a real 135-pounder.

• Would knock Tank out at 135.

• How does the split work out with Tank? Lopez needs to be respected. He won’t pull an Errol Spence, but he’s paid his dues.

• Lopez is doing this by himself. He’s not rolling through with any of the big fighters.

• Looking to come back in April/May 2021. Looking at Garcia and what he does with Campbell. There are also other options.

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

Teofimo is currently leading the way in the race for WBN Fighter of the Year 2020. Thus far, almost 25,000 votes are in – a record.

Watch the full interview on Sirius XM and DAZN.

