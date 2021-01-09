Heavyweight to Don King: ‘Cease and desist, don’t sell show on my name!’

Matchroom.

Undefeated heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy has warned promoter Don King, not to use his name to sell a show in just twenty days.

Lovejoy, who was pulled from fighting Dave Allen by King last year due to a contract dispute, has been confirmed as fighting Bermane Stiverne on January 29.

Currently training for his return, the American knows nothing of the fight and says he’s seen no paperwork on the encounter.

“I called Don King up today and say, ‘what’s up with this fight, man? Is this the fight you were talking about?’ And then he says ‘yeah, yeah, I told you everything is good,” explained Lovejoy.

“But until I see a contract with my name on it, an opponent, date, and location on it. And I get a deposit. Then I’ll start training for it.”

He continued: “If I fight, you will be the first to know! I’m going to talk about all kinds of stuff! Don’t believe the hype.

“A lot of talking and no action (from Don King). Could you show me the money? Please don’t use my name to sell a show! I sell tickets. We know this!”

Lovejoy concluded: “King of the deposit! Cease. And Desist!

“I don’t think those checks will clear, so I need a deposit. All mine in cash. I heard you ain’t paying the fighters what you promised.”

Without a fight since January due to the pandemic, Lovejoy’s career is increasingly being put on hold due to disputes with King.

A notorious stickler for his fighters toeing the line, Lovejoy could face a further spell out unless he works things out with the former Mike Tyson handler.

Lovejoy is supposed to meet the former WBC heavyweight champion on the undercard of the return of WBA cruiserweight title-holder Beibut Shumenov.

The two-weight world champion will face Raphael Murphy in a comeback after two and a half years away.







HEAVYWEIGHT REGULAR

On the card, WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight ruler Mahmoud Charr is due to fight for the first time in 2017 against King’s own Trevor Bryan.

That fight is already in jeopardy as Charr is seeking a special visa to participate. Should he be unable to travel, the WBA will allow Bryan to contest the vacant belt.

Besides, the situation gets interesting for Stiverne should Lovejoy definitely drop off the card without a deal. It’s not inconceivable that the WBA would move to sanction Bryan vs. Stiverne for Charr’s old title.

Furthermore, there’s much work to do to formalize this card.

