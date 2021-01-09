Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao false dawns hurt Amir Khan’s legacy

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will almost certainly elude British legend Amir Khan as the Bolton man winds down his in-ring activities.

Khan is coming to the end of his career after missing out on the two biggest opportunities promised to him on more than one occasion.

Through no fault of his own, ‘King Khan’ is destined to miss out on the two fights he chased for most of his career.

Despite missing out on Mayweather in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2015, Khan was still chasing the fight in 2018.

Pacquiao’s infamous meeting in 2015 proved to be another false dawn for the 2004 Olympic silver medalist.

Speaking exclusively to WBN in 2018, Khan remained as frustrated as ever.

“Listen, Pacquiao and Mayweather are the names I want to fight,” Khan told WBN at the time.

“They are both the names I’ve been chasing. I’ve been very close to making the Pacquiao fight happen years ago, but I don’t want to wait around.

“At the end of the day, I’m ready for Mayweather or Pacquiao now!

“Maybe we can make it happen early next year, but I don’t think they want to fight me. Mayweather and Pacquiao are just teasing the fans that they are going to be fighting each other.

“But look, I’m not teasing anyone. I want to take that fight, and I honestly think I would beat them.

“In Pacquiao’s case, I have a one hundred percent record against southpaws. I box really well against southpaws.

“I think my speed will be too much for Pacquiao, and it would be like a game of chess.

“With Mayweather, it would be another game of chess due to in and out movement,” he added.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER OFF

Over two years on, there remains a remote chance of the Pacquiao fight, but Mayweather is well and truly off the professional stakes table.

Fights in his homeland of the UK and the Middle East never came to fruition. However, it was the voting process for the Marcos Maidana fight that hurts the most.

Floyd Mayweather staged a social media poll, which Khan won. He then decided to face Maidana anyway. The Argentinian subsequently made over $10 million from two bouts.

Khan was well in his prime at that moment and would have enjoyed the legacy boost ‘Chino’ did if he could have landed those two fights with the ‘Money Man.’

Reports that ‘Khan had agreed on terms’ and that ‘a fight would take place’ had done the rounds regarding Pacquiao – happened most notoriously in 2017.

They were completely denied by promoter Bob Arum to WBN just a short time later.

Situations like that didn’t help Khan’s chances of securing either contest, which is set to become a distant memory once he hangs up his gloves.

A clear case of what might have been.

