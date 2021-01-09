The best heavyweight and 10 other must-watch fights from the last decade

Photoshopped image from Matchroom stock photo

World Boxing News brings a list of ten of the top fights from the last decade with a look back at each Fight of the Year winner, including the best heavyweight encounter.

In a decade that took a while to get exciting due to Wladimir Klitschko’s domination, his 2017 battle with Anthony Joshua will live long in the memory.

HEAVYWEIGHT

The pair battered each other at Wembley Stadium as an aged Klitschko passed the top division torch to the younger Briton.

Other memorable clashes from the past decade include Francisco Vargas in two barnstormers and Manny Pacquiao’s final collision with Juan Manuel Marquez.

Here’s the list of the past ten WBN Fight of the Year winners. Each one superb in its own right.

PREVIOUS WBN FIGHT OF YEAR WINNERS:

2019: Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire

The World Boxing Super Series final that year saw Inoue and Donaire trade blows hell for leather in an enthralling battle.

2018: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin

Golovkin was unlucky not to get the verdict as Canelo was held to his career’s second draw.

2017: Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

Joshua recovered from being out on his feet in the sixth round to land the standout uppercut of the year and take Klitschko’s titles.

2016: Francisco Vargas vs Orlando Salido

Vargas and Salido beat lumps out of their respective faces in a pulsating fight.

2015: Francisco Vargas vs Takashi Miura

The same again for Vargas, who never seemed to be in a dull bout. Miura played his part.

2014: Lucas Matthysse vs John Molina

Matthysse and Molina was a must-watch battle from start to finish.

2013: Timothy Bradley vs Ruslan Provodnikov

Bradley and Provodnikov looked as though a group of thugs had battered them after tearing into each other at welterweight.

2012: Juan Manuel Marquez vs Manny Pacquaio 4

We all know how it ended, but it was a brilliant fight for those first five rounds too.

2011: Delvin Rodriguez vs Pawel Wolak

The pair beat each other senseless to take the 2013 Fight of the Year accolade. Ending a draw.

2010: Amir Khan vs Marcos Maidana

The night Amir Khan came of age was a highlight of the year. Maidana also enhanced his reputation in the process.







2020

Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk, a fight with eight knockdowns before the finish, took this year’s award.

An amazing fight.

