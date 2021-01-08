Conor McGregor partners with Roots of Fight for charity clothing Collection

Apparel brand Roots Of Fight and global superstar Conor McGregor announced a new clothing collection honoring the fighter’s roots.

The capsule collection debuted McGregor’s highly anticipated match-up against Dustin Poirier on January 23rd.

Considered one of the most fashionable men in sports and entertainment, McGregor joins the lifestyle and apparel brand that pays tribute to the fight world’s heroes and legends such as Bruce Lee, Muhammed Ali, Duran Sugar Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Joe Frazier, and more.

Much like the moments in McGregor’s career that have launched him to where he is today, Roots of Fight highlights these icons’ moments and all they stand for.

They celebrate the unending fight at the root of every human triumph.

CONOR MCGREGOR COLLECTION

With this collection, Roots of Fight pays respect to the undeniable force of nature that is Conor McGregor. The collection features a variety of styles including tees, a thermal, hoody and sweatpants.

Retailing for $48 – $85, the full collection will be available exclusively on rootsoffight.com starting today through January 23rd.







All proceeds from the collection’s sales will go towards the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in Ireland.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to seeing the ‘Champ Champ’ back in action this month.

