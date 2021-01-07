WBN AWARDS 2020: Tyson Fury wins Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year

Tyson Fury, the previous recipient of the 2018 WBN Fighter of the Year, has taken the accolade of WBN Editor’s Choice Fighter for 2020.

Voting for this year’s coveted WBN Fighter of the Year Award began with Fury taking the tag from website Editor and Boxing Writer’s Association of America auxiliary member Phil Jay.

In consultation with the rest of the staff involved in making World Boxing News the most visited independent boxing site globally, Fury was a unanimous decision due to his impressive victory over Deontay Wilder back in February.

Before most of the world locked down in an attempt to deal with Covid-19, WBN traveled to Las Vegas to witness the fight first hand.

It was some atmosphere.

Fury dominated and downed Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight title. In the process, ‘The Gypsy King’ won the only belt to elude him in his career.

TYSON FURY WBN FOTY

In terms of the overall WBN Fighter of the Year Award, as voted for by the fans, Fury misses out.

Due to Fury removing himself from a recent and similar BBC Sports Personality of the Year poll, WBN decided not to include the heavyweight champion in the month-long voting process.

In consultation with Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, the decision was taken not to add him to the poll.

It comes after Fury was victorious in 2018 for his remarkable comeback from weight gain and depression.

Fury misses out on the chance to become a two-time fans’ vote-winner. It comes after Fury claimed the award for his comeback two years ago.

WBN would like to congratulate Fury on his Editor’s Award.

Hopefully, Fury will be more receptive to being included in fan votes in the future.

If you’d like to vote for this year’s award, use the poll above.

WBN Editor’s Choice – Previous Winners:

2019: Canelo Alvarez

2018: Oleksandr Usyk

2017: Gennadiy Golovkin

2016: Vasyl Lomachenko

2015: Floyd Mayweather

2014: Gennadiy Golovkin

2013: Floyd Mayweather

2012: Juan Manuel Marquez







WBN AWARDS 2020 SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under):

Pound for Pound Breakthrough:

Stoppage of 2019:

Trainer/s of the Year:

Boxing Comeback of 2019:

World title prospect of 2021:

Upset of 2020:

