How to break a boxer’s bad habits: Helpful consultation to be a better fighter

In our society, most of all, people consider boxing a blend of hard work and ability. Those without ability should work more diligently.

It’s a simple enough idea, but boxing is more confounded and complicated than that. Yes, the priority things are talent and skills; at all times, it’s no guaranteed win. Additionally, the most brutal facts are boxing players’ bad habits that are not prosperous for their boxing career.

Indeed, People with material and behavioral control disorders have been continuously fighting the reward-based learning process of the primitive nervous system. That’s why it’s hard to get rid of habits. In that case, it is crucial to focus on the “reward” obtained by action, rather than trying to overcome it by self-control and argues that mindfulness is sufficient for that. This article will show you some steps to take advantage of mindfulness to break a boxer’s bad habits.

Know what the mechanism of the bad habit spiral is?

Initially, what is your “bad habit” for you as a boxing player? It’s like knowing that you should reduce it, if not worse. When you think about it, maybe one comes to mind.

For example, “Tobacco that you really want to smoke ” This type of habit surrounds you like a spiral, and once you get into this cycle, it’s hard to get out of it. Suddenly, you will be tired of wanting to do that again, which can be the main difficulty to be a better fighter.

Look at the wholeness:

A Boxer’s, Bad habits generally satisfy the desires of “parts” in the body. For example, in the case of over drinking and eating, you have succumbed to your stomach’s desire. And this is the same in my consciousness. Delusions and ego are, in other words, sticking to the “part”.

If you pay attention from the part to the whole, you will naturally not give in to the “desire of the part”. Try to listen not only to the stomach but also to the whole body, such as the intestines, lungs, heart, back, and arm muscles. Then, naturally, the desire to continue eating innocently diminishes.

Wake up from hesitation and be disillusioned:

“It’s important to wake up and disillusion,” Brewer said. The current hypothesis is that the posterior cingulate cortex area does not want something in itself, but only thrusts us when we are focused on something or when we are caught up in something. It is supposed to move. By letting go of something and having another interest, boxers can get away from being obsessed.

To do this, observe and understand what you get from your habits. By looking calmly, becomes less interested and does not need to suppress the boxer’s feelings and actions. This is one aspect of mindfulness that “enters the realm of calm”. First, let’s do it easily as follows.

Change the target of concentration:

Observe your condition once you are having a lazy time. There should be some kind of heat and concentration there. Let’s turn that concentration into something else. This is also a method that can be used to improve the type of bad habits, such as repeated drinking and eating when you suddenly notice it.

Indeed, the driving force behind deciding whether to repeat action is what kind of rewards you can get if you do that action. That is why self-control is prone to failure as a habit-changing approach.