WBN AWARDS 2020: Zepeda vs. Baranchyk wins Fight of the Year

The all-out war that was Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk on October 3rd has deservedly been named WBN Fight of the Year 2020.

Zepeda and Baranchyk waged war for five rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas during the pandemic.

The super-lightweight encounter was certainly the most entertaining fight witnessed throughout the no-crowd conditions.

At the time, it was a much-needed distraction. They both touched down four times in a superb contest.

In the end, Zepeda landed the punch of his life in the fifth round to end the challenge of an exhausted Baranchyk.

The Russian had given everything he had for the first three or four rounds.

Philosophical in the aftermath, Baranchyk stated the obvious in defeat.

“Everything is good. I need time to think about my mistakes,” said Baranchyk.

Baranchyk was taken to be assessed by doctors. Gladly, he was given the all-clear.

“Leaving the hospital with our co-promoter, Tony Holden, is bruised but grateful warrior, Ivan ⁦Baranchyk,” said DiBella.

“Last night, he lost a brutal, unforgettable boxing match. Thankfully, he’s well enough to talk about and appreciate the fight of 2020 with family. God is good.”







PREVIOUS WBN FIGHT OF YEAR WINNERS:

2019: Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire

2018: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

2017: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

2016: Francisco Vargas vs. Orlando Salido

2015: Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura

2014: Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina

2013: Timothy Bradley vs. Ruslan Provodnikov

2012: Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquaio 4

2011: Delvin Rodriguez vs. Pawel Wolak

2010: Amir Khan vs. Marcos Maidana

WBN AWARDS 2020 SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under):

Pound for Pound Breakthrough:

Stoppage of 2019:

Trainer/s of the Year:

Boxing Comeback of 2019:

World title prospect of 2021:

Upset of 2020:

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.