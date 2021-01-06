World Boxing Council open ballot for The Best of 2020 – Vote Now!

The WBC asks fans to choose Fight of the year and KO of the year categories.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL KO OF THE YEAR / MEN

Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte / With an impressive uppercut in the fifth, Alexander Povetkin- who`d been down twice in the previous round, ended the fight with a punctuation mark full stop. He halted Dillian Whyte to become Interim Heavyweight Champion. One punch KO.

Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder 2 / Tyson Fury prevailed with a tremendous TKO in the seventh round over Deontay Wilder. He took the Green and Gold belt.

Jose Zepeda VS Ivan Baranchyk / An amazingly dramatic seesaw slugfest. José Zepeda got up after visiting the canvas four times to defeat Ivan Baranchyk.

Thus be crowned super lightweight Silver Champion. Non-stop drama.

Ryan Garcia VS Francisco Fonseca / In just 80 seconds, Ryan Garcia defeated Francisco with a stunning left hook. It was his first defense of the Silver lightweight title.

Jermell Charlo VS Jeison Rosario / With great dominance, super welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo defeated Jeison Rosario. It was a dramatic KO in the eighth round.

Ilunga Makabu VS Olanrewaju Durodola / Makabu retained his cruiserweight crown after stopping Durodola in the seventh round. His first defense.

FIGHT OF THE YEAR / MEN

Deontay Wilder VS Tyson Fury 2 / After a clash that left great expectations in 2018, Wilder and Fury’s rematch took place two years later in a fight that excited us all.

We got a new Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury.

Saul Álvarez VS Callum Smith / Proving why he is the best boxer right now, Saul Alvarez beat Callum Smith by unanimous decision.

He took the WBC super-middleweight crown.

Vasiliy Lomachenko VS, Teofimo Lopez / Teofimo Lopez, shocked the world by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision at MGM Las Vegas, Nevada.

Errol Spence Jr. VS Danny Garcia / After recovering from a terrible car accident, WBC welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. came back better than ever.

He beat Danny Garcia by unanimous decision.

Juan Francisco Estrada VS Carlos Cuadras 2 / One of the most electrifying matches of the year, where two Mexicans taught not only boxing but also the entire world, it means fighting with everything you have. And then some.

Juan got the victory in the eleventh round sending Carlos to the canvas to retain his super-fly WBC crown.

Panya Pradabsri VS, Wanheng Menayothin / One of the year’s big surprises was the victory of the new WBC straw Champion Panya Pradabsri.

He snatched the title after six years of reign from Wanheng Menayothin in an authentic battle of Thai warriors.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL KO OF THE YEAR / WOMEN

Terri Harper VS Katharina Thanderz / Demonstrating the power of her fists, WBC super featherweight Champion Terri Harper defeated Interim Champion Katharina Thanderz by TKO.

The win came in the ninth round in a fight at Wembley Arena, London, England.

Shadasia Green VS Martha Patricia Gaytan / Without allotting time for even a study round, Shadasia Green stopped Patricia Gaytán in the opening seconds of the first round.

She preserved not only her undefeated record. She also became the international WBC super-middleweight Champion.

Yamileth Mercado VS Irasema Rayas / After some months of inactivity due to the pandemic, Yamileth Mercado returned to the ring to beat Irasema Rayas in four rounds.

She showed why she is the worthy World Boxing Council super bantamweight Champion.

Christina Hammer VS Sanna Turunen / In an anticipated match, Hammer showed why she is considered one of the best fighters of the moment.

She beat Finnish Sanna Turunen by KO.

Hee Jung Yuh VS Kanyanat Chotchun / Hee Jung Yuh raised her country’s name (South Korea). She defeated Thai Kanyanat Chotchun by TKO in the sixth round.

Tania Enriquez VS Elizabeth Lopez Corzo / Tania Enríquez is the new WBC international light fly Champion. She conquered the title after winning by KO in the seventh round over Elizabeth López, demonstrating her power.





FIGHT OF THE YEAR / FEMALE

Terri Harper VS Katharina Thanderz / Two warriors of the ring faced each other in a furious battle. One took the title of absolute champion of the WBC.

Lourdes Juárez VS Guadalupe Martinez / One of the most anticipated fights of the year. Two Mexican warriors fought as Lourdes Juárez imposed her boxing to become the super flyweight division’s new WBC Champion.

Katie Taylor VS Delfine Persoon 2 / In an eagerly awaited rematch after almost a year after their first meeting, Katie Tylor repeated the dose on Delfine Persoon.

She took victory by unanimous decision.

Mariana Juárez VS Yulihan Luna / Without a doubt, one of the year’s most exciting fights. Mariana Juárez lost the WBC bantamweight title to Yulihan Luna.

That night, Luna achieved her dream since starting in the world of gloves.

Jessica McCaskill VS Cecilia Braekhus / One of the most anticipated fights was that Jessica McCaskill defeated the WBC undisputed welterweight Champion, Cecilia Braekhus.

The latter was defending her crown for the twenty-sixth time.

Ema Kozin VS Chris Namus / Ema Kozin defeated Uruguayan Chris Namus. It was a great fight.

She won on points crowned interim World Boxing Council middleweight Champion in a great fight at the CPI Box Club in Germany.

