Tyson Fury odds lengthen for WWE Royal Rumble victory on January 31

The odds on Tyson Fury competing in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble seem remote as WBC heavyweight champion continues preparations to fight in 2021.
Spending time away recently for training, rumors were rife that Fury could be an unexpected entrant into this year’s WWE event on January 31st.
Even if he somehow does, the chances of Fury coming out on top have lengthened with bookmakers.
Bovada, who is offering fractions on the winner, said told WBN the following: “As we creep closer towards the Royal Rumble, superstars are beginning to declare their entries into the two marquee contests of the event.
“Members of the WWE Universe are trying to figure out who the favorites might be.
“Today, leading online sportsbook Bovada released updated odds for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.
“Daniel Bryan and Bianca Bel Air have leapfrogged the competition.
“The leader of the ‘Yes Movement’ jumped ahead of eight other superstars from when the initial odds were released while EST of WWE shot over six competitors.
“Edge, an original co-favorite according to Bovada, dropped back four slots in the men’s match while Rhea Ripley fell behind Bel Air and Alexa Bliss.”
Furthermore, Fury has gone from +5000 to +10000.
‘The Gypsy King’ is currently being linked to facing old foe Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring.
(Original Odds follow updated Odds)
Daniel Bryan
+300
+1400
Keith Lee
+450
+800
Big E
+600
+500
Brock Lesnar
+800
+800
Edge
+1000
+500
Goldberg
+1200
+2800
Bray Wyatt
+1600
+1600
Seth Rollins
+1600
+2000
Kevin Owens
+2000
+1000
Drew McIntyre
+1200
+2000
Roman Reigns
+2000
+1000
AJ Styles
+2000
+1200
The Rock
+2000
+1400
CM Punk
+2500
+2000
Braun Strowman
+2500
+2500
Sheamus
+2500
+6600
John Cena
+3300
+3300
Randy Orton
+3300
+4000
Adam Cole
+4000
+2200
Aleister Black
+4000
+2000
Karrion Kross
+4000
+3300
Matt Riddle
+4000
+5000
Andrade
+5000
+2500
Finn Balor
+5000
+3300
Samoa Joe
+5000
+3300
King Corbin
+5000
+3300
Lars Sullivan
+5000
+4000
Johnny Gargano
+5000
+5000
Bobby Lashley
+5000
+8000
Tommasso Ciampa
+6600
+5000
Kofi Kingston
+6600
+6600
Ricochet
+8000
+3300
Walter
+8000
+5000
Buddy Murphy
+8000
+6600
Rey Mysterio
+8000
+6600
Mustafa Ali
+8000
+8000
Velveteen Dream
+10000
+5000
Tyson Fury
+10000
+5000
Pete Dunne
+10000
+6600
Angel Garza
+10000
+8000
Xavier Woods
+10000
+10000
John Morrison
+15000
+6600
Shinsuke Nakamura
+15000
+10000
Erick Rowan
+10000
+10000
The Miz
+10000
+10000
Conor McGregor
+10000
+10000
Dean Ambrose
+10000
+10000
Rusev
+10000
+10000
Elias
+10000
+10000
Robert Roode
+20000
+10000
Dolph Ziggler
+20000
+10000
Humberto Carrillo
+25000
+10000
Shane McMahon
+25000
+25000
Vince McMahon
+25000
+25000
