Tyson Fury odds lengthen for WWE Royal Rumble victory on January 31

The odds on Tyson Fury competing in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble seem remote as WBC heavyweight champion continues preparations to fight in 2021.

Spending time away recently for training, rumors were rife that Fury could be an unexpected entrant into this year’s WWE event on January 31st.

Even if he somehow does, the chances of Fury coming out on top have lengthened with bookmakers.

Bovada, who is offering fractions on the winner, said told WBN the following: “As we creep closer towards the Royal Rumble, superstars are beginning to declare their entries into the two marquee contests of the event.

“Members of the WWE Universe are trying to figure out who the favorites might be.

“Today, leading online sportsbook Bovada released updated odds for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

“Daniel Bryan and Bianca Bel Air have leapfrogged the competition.

“The leader of the ‘Yes Movement’ jumped ahead of eight other superstars from when the initial odds were released while EST of WWE shot over six competitors.

“Edge, an original co-favorite according to Bovada, dropped back four slots in the men’s match while Rhea Ripley fell behind Bel Air and Alexa Bliss.”

Furthermore, Fury has gone from +5000 to +10000.

‘The Gypsy King’ is currently being linked to facing old foe Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring.

Odds To Win 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble

(Original Odds follow updated Odds)

Daniel Bryan

+300

+1400

Keith Lee

+450

+800

Big E

+600

+500

Brock Lesnar

+800

+800

Edge

+1000

+500

Goldberg

+1200

+2800

Bray Wyatt

+1600

+1600

Seth Rollins

+1600

+2000

Kevin Owens

+2000

+1000

Drew McIntyre

+1200

+2000

Roman Reigns

+2000

+1000

AJ Styles

+2000

+1200

The Rock

+2000

+1400

CM Punk

+2500

+2000

Braun Strowman

+2500

+2500

Sheamus

+2500

+6600

John Cena

+3300

+3300

Randy Orton

+3300

+4000

Adam Cole

+4000

+2200

Aleister Black

+4000

+2000

Karrion Kross

+4000

+3300

Matt Riddle

+4000

+5000

Andrade

+5000

+2500

Finn Balor

+5000

+3300

Samoa Joe

+5000

+3300

King Corbin

+5000

+3300

Lars Sullivan

+5000

+4000

Johnny Gargano

+5000

+5000

Bobby Lashley

+5000

+8000

Tommasso Ciampa

+6600

+5000

Kofi Kingston

+6600

+6600

Ricochet

+8000

+3300

Walter

+8000

+5000

Buddy Murphy

+8000

+6600

Rey Mysterio

+8000

+6600

Mustafa Ali

+8000

+8000

Velveteen Dream

+10000

+5000

Tyson Fury

+10000

+5000

Pete Dunne

+10000

+6600

Angel Garza

+10000

+8000

Xavier Woods

+10000

+10000

John Morrison

+15000

+6600

Shinsuke Nakamura

+15000

+10000

Erick Rowan

+10000

+10000

The Miz

+10000

+10000

Conor McGregor

+10000

+10000

Dean Ambrose

+10000

+10000

Rusev

+10000

+10000

Elias

+10000

+10000

Robert Roode

+20000

+10000

Dolph Ziggler

+20000

+10000

Humberto Carrillo

+25000

+10000

Shane McMahon

+25000

+25000

Vince McMahon

+25000

+25000







