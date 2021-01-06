Gervonta Davis responds to Ryan Garcia KO claim, promises violence

Stacey Verbeek / PBC

WBA super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis has responded after Ryan Garcia launched a social media campaign to land a massive lightweight clash.

Garcia has even predicted a second-round knockout of ‘Tank’ when the pair meet after demolishing Luke Campbell on Saturday night.

Even promoter Oscar De La Hoya has ramped up his interest. The Golden Boy Chairman put the fight to Davis mentor Floyd Mayweather overnight.

Davis, clearly irked by Garcia taking his call-out public, stated his intention to do his talking inside the ropes.

“I rather handle s— wit violence instead of speaking,” he said.

Before Garcia’s victory over Campbell, De La Hoya had discussed Garcia’s mentality going into the fight.

“We are living in times that we have to get used to. It looks different. It feels different; everything is just different,” he told ESNews.

“But what you can’t change is the electricity in the air. The tension between both fighters, even in between plexiglass, can’t stop the tension. it was fascinating.”

‘King Ry’ duly went out there and put on a show. But only after picking himself up off the canvas and subsequently being labeled ‘the new Amir Khan’ by British fans.

That won’t worry Garcia, though. The lightweight division is now firmly in US hands as the top four, who are beginning to garner comparisons to the ‘Fab Four’ of the 1980s, are breeding so much excitement.







GERVONTA DAVIS at LIGHTWEIGHT

Along with Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, Garcia and Davis could become one of the best rivalries in years if promoters come together.

On what is next for Garcia, De La Hoya added his wish to step things up.

“I think that there are some great fights out there for Ryan,” he said.

“Every champion is calling out Ryan, so it’s a unique situation, but there are options out there.

“I think Ryan is going to continue to grow into his man strength. He’s only 22 years old, and there are some great opportunities out there for him.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.