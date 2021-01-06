Oscar De La Hoya offer to Floyd Mayweather on Garcia vs Davis backfires

To the fans’ delight, Oscar De La Hoya has offered ex-foe Floyd Mayweather the chance to make one of the best lightweight fights out there.

The trouble is, when taking to social media with his intention to discuss the possibility of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, De La Hoya tagged the wrong person.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

The ten-time world champion actually asked Mayweather if he’s ‘down’ for Garcia to fight ‘Tank’ – an R & B singer.

Davis has the moniker ‘Gervontaa’ or ‘Gervontaaa’ on his channels. Therefore, De La Hoya’s advances backfired.

Despite the mix-up, De La Hoya’s star boxer Garcia revealed his openness to making the fight happen.

It comes on the back of ‘King Ry’ blasting out Luke Campbell in seven rounds last Saturday night.

Garcia asked his fans: “Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis, this is what you want?? Cause if it is, let the world know it’s about to go down!”

Hashtagging ‘2 Rounds’ shows Garcia has new-found confidence after his breakout victory over the Briton.

DAVIS

Speaking after the win, Garcia singled out Davis and Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis this is what you want?? Cause if it is, let the world know it’s about to go down! 🔥 #2rounds — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 5, 2021

He told DAZN: “I really want to be a man of my word. I really want to fight Tank. I know people are worried about that one, but I’m ready for you.

“This fight, I fought an Olympic gold medallist. Pound-for-pound at the time, Lomachenko couldn’t stop him. Linares dropped him but couldn’t finish him. I showed today that I’m special.”

HANEY

On being the interim WBC champion and lined up to fight Devin Haney, Garcia added: “Devin Haney, he is going to be that opponent, of course, I want to fight him.

“I want to fight Tank first, of course.

“But it is what it is. If we can make Devin, let’s make Devin. Why not, let’s go.”

The lightweight division is on fire right now due to four young, American-based, and highly-talented fighters vying for position.

Garcia and Davis are joined by Teofimo Lopez and Haney in a four-person bracket that promises to breed several high-profile match-ups.

Lopez leads the way with four world titles in his possession. While Haney has had a job trying to convince people he’s the real WBC champion.

There’s only one way to find out.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.