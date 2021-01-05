WBC wants Tyson Fury to explain AJ and Deontay Wilder title situation

Mark Robinson (AJ)

Tyson Fury will be called to explain the current situation with his green and gold title after going almost a full year since beating Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ is yet to make any title defense of any world title he’s ever held, as WBN explained in a recent article.

After months of delays due to the pandemic, the World Boxing Council is set to ask Fury to outline his plans.

Fury has been linked to fighting Anthony Joshua in an undisputed unification.

A lack of movement has raised questions about whether they actually intend to face-off.

Sirius XM welcomed WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman to The Ak and Barak Show for his January state of the union, asking the usual tough questions.

Firstly, what a way to start 2021, started the year with a boom. Canelo closed it with a great performance, and Ryan opened the door for a great year. Secondly, very impressed with Garcia’s ability to overcome adversity. Proud of Garcia, there were many doubts headed in. Happy with him. It was a tough year for everyone, so much suffering. They just wanted to give just a delightful moment to Ak & Barak. He wants to see the best fighters compete. Stop the social media talk. Prove it in the ring. The WBC always allows fighters a few days to celebrate victories, giving them some time to gather. There’s a letter that will go out to camps due to negotiations being needed for a fight. Fury was supposed to do defense in December but canceled the plan. I haven’t heard anything as of yet. It’s time to get in communication with the camps. They’ll ask Fury what his plans are. His last fight was almost a year ago. They’ve been flexible and understanding, but they need to gauge what is next. He doesn’t like to get involved in gossip. Believes Loma is a warrior, no excuse. Not sure what Loma said, but he’ll look it up. Chavez is absolutely a sore loser. Imagine having his resume then losing, of course. You’ll be sour. A real champ has to accept defeat and praise whoever beats him.





DEONTAY WILDER MEDIATION

It’s thought Fury has just a few weeks to announce his next move, with Deontay Wilder mediation over a trilogy still ongoing.

Whether Fury’s next fight will actually be Wilder or Joshua, though, still hangs in the balance.

