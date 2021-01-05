Ricky Hatton certain ‘fans will love chip off the old block’ son’s fighting style

Mark Robinson

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton is sure son Campbell is destined to be a star after signing terms with promoter Eddie Hearn.

‘The Hitman’ will oversee the teenager’s career alongside brother Matthew, Matchroom Boxing, and Hearn.

A debut is set for Campbell in the coming months.

At 19, Campbell has gained experience in the amateur ranks but admitted that his fighting style was not suited to the vested code.

RICKY HATTON

Hatton believes once he hits the ground running at the professional level, the sky could be the limit for his offspring.

“I’m extremely proud of Campbell turning professional,” said Hatton. “I’ve been proud of him since the day he was born.

“He’s a fine young man, and he’s following in my footsteps. My mum and dad brought me up in a certain way, and I’d like to think I’m doing the same thing with Campbell.

“He now has a massive platform with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports. I don’t think he’s going to disappoint. He’s only young, and he’s got a way to go.

“I think people will love his personality. He’s a chip off the old block. Fans will love his fighting style.”

The former Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao opponent added: “I think people will take him to their hearts as they did with me.

“He’s got a great team behind him with Matchroom and Eddie. Matthew and I are looking after him in the gym.

“He’s got a heart as big as his dad’s. He has the talent and the ability to be a real force and success story in the game.”







UK PLANS

Due to the pandemic and a current national lockdown in the UK, Campbell may have to wait a little longer for his bow in the paid ranks.

Hearn has vowed to take some of his shows abroad to keep the interest in British boxing alive during the latest restrictions.

How that will work is yet to be revealed. While which fighters would be included is also unknown at this point.

