Oscar De La Hoya jokes Jermell Charlo ‘is too tough for him’ in comeback

Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya has aired his views on Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, and the potential of facing Jermell Charlo.

Attending the Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell event over the weekend, the former ten-time world champion spoke to Elie Seckbach.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA ON FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Asked about Floyd Mayweather participating against a YouTuber on February 20 and Mike Tyson promising to ramp up his career even further this year, De La Hoya seemed non-plussed.

“It’s entertainment,” he said. “I guess I think when Tyson fought the exhibition, it was categorized as entertainment.

“There is boxing, and then you have entertainment. People want to be entertained in these times of covid,” added De La Hoya.

Those words come as De La Hoya is in the final preparations to announce his own comeback to the sport.

In his late forties, De La Hoya believes the time is right to dust off the cobwebs and compete again.

Aiming for a considerable piece of a pie, Tyson began baking with over one million Pay Per View buys for his bout versus Roy Jones Jr. last November. There’s obvious demand.

CHARLO

Linked to many fighters, including Gennadiy Golovkin, Jermell Charlo, and Mayweather himself, De La Hoya is planning more than one outing.

‘Charlo has three belts,’ pointed out Seckbach after the pair had stern words during interviews and on social media at the back end of 2020.

De La Hoya, clearly joking, stated: “No, he is too tough for me!”

The news that Robert and Mikey Garcia’s mother had passed away was then related to De La Hoya, who didn’t know about it.

He then offered his condolences.

“Oh, wow. I didnt know that. I am so sorry to hear that – my condolences to his family.

“Wow. I am getting teary-eyed. I didnt know that. Stay strong.”







Despite Covid-19 ravaging the world, boxing doesn’t seem to affect the longer-term in the United States.

Mayweather is yet to fully confirm an undercard for his ‘special exhibition’ as the UK shuts down for a month.

Furthermore, if a new variant spreads like wildfire in America as it is doing over the pond, Floyd Mayweather could be forced to delay an event where he wants fans to attend.

