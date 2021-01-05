Eddie Hearn denies Canelo Alvarez pre-planned mask accusations

Ed Mulholland

Promoter Eddie Hearn addressed reports that Canelo Alvarez wore a Matchroom mask to get to Oscar De La Hoya on Saturday night.

Canelo left De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions before negotiating his own deal to remain on DAZN.

That gave the pound for pound king the opportunity to negotiate with Hearn to fight under the Matchroom banner against Callum Smith.

Accusations have since flown that Canelo boasted the face-covering in a purposeful attempt to troll De La Hoya.

Amongst several other subjects on his weekly address to The Ak and Barak Show, Hearn denied this was the case.

GARCIA vs CAMPBELL When Garcia was knocked down, he felt like Ryan would get up. People have to start giving him his respect.

Garcia is young and vulnerable, but this makes him great to watch.

You can’t say he’s not good or an IG fighter, and when he wins a big fight, you don’t give him credit.

The knockdown looked a lot worse than what it actually was.

Luke Campbell had his chance at that moment. He needed to jump all over Ryan.

Luke is an outstanding fighter who’s not reckless, but right there, he needed to be reckless.

Eddie was in a fight with someone who had COVID, so that he couldn’t go.

Garcia is an emotional kid. This sometimes isn’t great. You need someone like Reynoso in your corner to help you. And that’s what happened. CANELO ALVAREZ To see Canelo Alvarez support Matchroom, Eddie felt so proud, like he was walking on clouds.

Canelo wearing the Matchroom mask wasn’t pre-planned. But he was proud when he saw that.

This wasn’t about sticking up fingers to Oscar. HANEY This fight was the final eliminator to fight Haney. Garcia won, so we should get this going with Haney.

Devin Haney is the champ. He gets upset that his name is never mentioned.

Had brief conversations with Golden Boy before the fight. DAZN wants Haney-Garcia.

For Devin, they need a breakout fight. ANDRADE Lots happening in the 160 and 168 divisions.

Andrade wants a standout fight. GGG would prefer to fight Munguia.

If Canelo Alvarez doesn’t fight Billy Joe, Andrade could fight him (Billy Joe). COVID/AJ At the moment, the COVID numbers are high in the UK. The board is looking at boxing, potentially putting a strain on the world health resources.

Greg Hardy saying he’d KO Anthony Joshua: “I’ve never even heard of Greg Hardy”

You can keep saying boxing is dead, but everyone is trying to crossover to fight in boxing.

Listen to the full interview with Hearn on the Sirius XM App or watch it on DAZN.







