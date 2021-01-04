Tyson Fury worried Anthony Joshua will ‘run away’ from heavyweight clash

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed his anguish that Anthony Joshua will not sign on the dotted line for their undisputed battle.

‘The Gypsy King’ has been training in the United States recently in preparation to begin full training for the AJ fight.

Firstly, an official agreement needs to happen.

Due to Deontay Wilder’s mediation push and the holiday season, Fury and Joshua have been on hold.

Whatever the reason, though, Fury hopes Joshua will eventually put pen to paper in what he has described as a ‘lose-lose’ for his British compatriot.

“This fight has been brewing for a long time. They have been avoiding me for a long time, and now it’s finally got to happen,” Fury told FOX Sports.

“They either run away from the fight and announce it publicly or take the fight. Either way, it’s a lose-lose situation for him.”

Joshua has been vocal in the media discussing Fury of late as an old sparring session between the pair came back into the news.

In an old BBC interview, Fury said about a 2010 training session with AJ:

“I just went down to Finchley Boxing Club and sparred the ABA champion, Anthony Joshua. He’s red hot him, very good.

“To be honest with you, I thought ‘I’ll only take it easy because he’s only an amateur, and he probably won’t spar me again if I go mad.’

“He rushed out at me, he threw a one-two and left hook and bash, he hit me with an uppercut right on the point of the chin.

“If I’d had a weak chin like David Price, I’d have been knocked out for a month. He’s very, very, very good and he’s only young.

“Watch out for that name, Anthony Joshua. He is one prospect for the future.”







TYSON FURY HEAVYWEIGHT KO

Following up the story, Joshua has now promised to knock Fury out when they eventually meet.

Fury responded: “It’s a nice quote, but it doesn’t mean anything. It’s sticks and stones. People say a lot of stuff, and they don’t back it up, so we’ll see.

“I’ve never seen him take anybody’s head off anybody’s shoulders in all of his 22 fights. Probably a lie. Another lie,” he added.

