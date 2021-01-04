Thomas LaManna back in action January 9th in Sonora, Mexico

World rated contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (29-4-1 10ko) returns this week taking on Juan González (22-14 14ko) in a 10 round Jr. Middleweight contest for the vacant WBA Federcentro Championship.

Fight card can be seen live on Facebook from La Terraza Sports Bar in Agua Prieta, Sonora Mexico.

“Unfortunately me, my fiancé and my daughter caught Covid and it put a hold on my end of the year plans. I was originally supposed to fight in December, but I could barely get out of bed let alone train for a fight, especially in such short time. Now I’ve been training really comfortably for 5 weeks so I’m ready to go.”

LaManna goes for win number 30 in a promising, nearly 10 year career filled with highs and lows. LaManna was 1-2 1ko in 2020 suffering defeats to top contender Jorge Cota via TKO and controversial decision to Brian Mendoza.

Gonzalez is coming off of two straight wins via TKO, more recently on December 18th. LaManna’s last fight was October 30th scoring a first round knockout over Jorge Pimentel.

“My plan is to take care of Gonzalez, win the Federcentro title, then see what is next. I’m world rated, I know I’m ready, I know where exactly I belong.”

Card is promoted by LaManna’s Rising Star Promotions and will be streamed Live on Rising Star Promotions Facebook page starting at 5pm EST.

Full Undercard

6 Rounds

Agua Prieta’s Light Heavyweight Giovanni Garcia (1-1-1 1ko) will take on Hector Nava (9-15 3ko)

4 Rounds

Featherweight Justice Bland, (3-1 1ko), of Brooklyn, New York faces off against Victor Moralas (2-3).

Undefeated hometown Light Heavyweight Edgar Valenzuela (3-0 3ko) appears in a featured attraction.





Light Heavyweight Paul Bamba makes his long awaited Professional Debut taking on Felix Alexis Cardenas, seeks for his first win in 3 bouts.

Ramses Ruiz (4-4 3ko) of Guaymas, Sonora will appear in a 4 round Bantamweight bout. Ruiz is coming off a loss December 18th to Marco Monteros (8-17-1).

Jose Cariaga and Jonathan Ramos both seek to get first victory in the pros facing off in a featherweight bout.