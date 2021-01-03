UK boxing events banned in January due to Covid-19 new variant surge

British boxing events have been called off in January 2021 due to the surge of a new Covid-19 variant in the United Kingdom.

Only a small portion of shows usually take place in the first few weeks of a new year. Therefore, the decision was taken to impose a blanket ban.

Releasing a statement, BBBofC General Secretary Robert Smith said a review would be made later this month.

“Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases have on the NHS and the work of the Board of Medical Officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.

“A further review by the Board’s Medical Panel and Stewards will take place later in January concerning tournaments from February onwards,” they said.







COVID-19 VARIANT

Despite vaccines being approved, the speed of the rollout and production has been slow to take hold. It could be months before anyone sees the benefit of the breakthrough.

The next few months could be bleak for everyone as the mutation of coronavirus enhances the contraction process.

Boxing is seen as an unnecessary distraction for medical staff as Nightingale Hospitals around the country are prepared for the worst.

Football could be next to endure a ‘firebreak’ of sorts as Britain, and the rest of the world for that matter, brace for the most horrific portion of the virus.

