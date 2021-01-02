DJ Zamora III talks training with Ryan Garcia, predicts KO

Undefeated 17-year-old rising star, DJ “War Machine” Zamora lll (3-0, 2 KOs) spent the past month in training camp with WBC Silver Lightweight Champion, Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs), as Garcia’s preps for his biggest test when he faces Olympic Gold medalist Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs), on January 2, 2021.

“It was an honor to be in camp with Ryan Garcia,” said Zamora III. “Ryan is fast, explosive and his power is the real deal. Out of all the fighters I’ve sparred he ranks at the top when it comes to speed and power.

“Eddie Reynoso is doing a great job with Ryan. I learned a lot being in camp with them. Ryan was very helpful in and out the ring, teaching me tricks and trades of the fight game at the higher level.”

Zamora III gave his thoughts on what he expects Ryan Garcia will do to Luke Campbell when they meet this Saturday night, live on DAZN.

“In my opinion, I think Ryan Garcia is going to knockout Luke Campbell within eight rounds,” continued Zamora. “I believe Ryan will break him down in the early rounds, then he will stop Campbell with a body shot.”

Going into 2021, Zamora III will take a tremendous amount of confidence and momentum with him as he will be making his U.S.A. debut at some point during the year.

“After being in camp with Ryan García, I feel more confident with my skills going into 2021,” Zamora concluded. “I now know what it’s like to be in the ring with one of the best in the world, and have learned what I need to do, to be one of the very best myself.

“This type of experience is going to take my boxing to the next level. This is going to be my year, and I’ll looking to be extremely active once I turn eighteen and make my U.S.A. debut.”