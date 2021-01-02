Canelo Alvarez no longer simultaneous two-weight world champion

Ed Mulholland

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez is no longer simultaneously a two-weight world champion, WBN can reveal after confirmation by the WBA.

Alvarez did hold the WBA title at both super-middleweight and middleweight after defeating Callum Smith last month in Texas.

Canelo became a bonafide four-weight ruler with the win but will now concentrate only on the 168-pound division.

Dropping the 160-pound version, ‘regular’ belt holder Ryota Murata is now recognized by the WBA as their full champion.

Canelo’s decision means any third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas would have to occur at the higher limit.

CANELO ALVAREZ AWARD

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Association recently published its December rankings.

The corresponding awards for the period were also revealed. Álvarez was awarded the Boxer of the Month. Anthony Joshua captured the Honorable Mention.

Alvarez was the leading figure of the month with his return to the ring to defeat by a large unanimous decision former WBA Super Middleweight Super Champion, the British Callum Smith, and keep the black and gold belt.

The Mexican reappeared in Texas last December 19th. He offered a great fight to beat Smith. Canelo established himself as the best pound-for-pound at the moment.

Canelo won his 54th fight. He said he wants to have several fights in 2021 in his goal to continue making history as the star of world boxing today.







In Joshua’s case, he defended his Heavyweight Super Championship with a spectacular knockout over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev last December 12, at Wembley.

The Englishman made the first defense since he regained the belt in December last year. AJ won a rematch against Andy Ruiz on points.

This time, he finished the challenger in the ninth round.

Joshua remains the big name of the heavyweights and hopes to fight Tyson Fury in 2021.

In addition to the December awards, movements in the rankings can be viewed in detail on the WBA website in the corresponding section.

