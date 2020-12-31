EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder mediation ongoing, fears grow for Fury v AJ

Mikey Williams

World Boxing News has been informed that the Deontay Wilder mediation involving Tyson Fury remains an ongoing situation.

Firstly, reports surfaced this week that Wilder had thrashed out a deal with Fury over their potential trilogy.

When asked directly by World Boxing News on Wednesday evening, co-manager Shelly Finkel denied it.

“The mediation between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has not yet ended,” Finkel exclusively told WBN.

Fears are now growing that Fury will have to stick to his word and allow Wilder to win back his World Boxing Council heavyweight title.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is certain an undisputed clash with Fury can happen in 2021. Others closer to Wilder and Fury disagree.

It could now be more likely that we see Fury vs. Wilder III than the Joshua fight over the coming months.

In 2018, Hearn famously didn’t believe the first Fury vs. Wilder event would happen after Joshua chose to end talks with the American to face Alexander Povetkin.

Hearn was quoted in the media several times calling Fury vs. Wilder ‘a hype story’ and stating ‘it will never happen.’

However, it did.

At that time, Finkel spoke to WBN and reassured fans that Fury vs. Wilder was definitely on – as it eventually proved to be.

“We’ve been talking to Frank Warren for around two weeks now, and we’re close,” Finkel exclusively told WBN months before the fight took place in December 2018.

“Everybody is working hard to get the deal done, and we’re hopeful it will happen because it’s a big, big fight and one that Deontay wants.

“All being well, it will take place in November or December in the United States.

“Tyson Fury is not afraid, maybe like Anthony Joshua was, to come over to the US and fight Deontay. So for us, it’s the biggest fight out there we can make right now.







“We wanted Joshua, and I have my own opinions as to why they don’t want to do it, but now we have the chance to make the biggest fight out there for Deontay against Tyson Fury.

“Right now, it looks really good that it will happen in November or December, and we want to make it happen.

“We hope by next week Wilder v Fury will be done,” he added.

DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

The clash went into the history books as one of the most enthralling heavyweight battles in recent years.

We might get a third encounter soon.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.