Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors capture Jimmy Brenes signing

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed 2021 Nicaraguan Olympian Jimmy ‘The Lone Wolf’ Brenes to an exclusive managerial contract. Currently based in Hialeah Gardens, FL, the 22-year-old native of Masaya, Nicaragua will compete in the 152lb. division in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Said Peter Kahn, “Jimmy Brenes is going to be a punishing welterweight as a professional. He has had a wealth of success as an amateur which will culminate at the Tokyo Olympic Games as a representative of Nicaragua in the 152-pound division. We always hear people in boxing talk about a fighter having ‘more of a pro-style’ and Jimmy is the epitome of just that. His come-forward, heavy-handed, wear you down style is going to be a problem for a lot of fighters. I’m really looking forward to working with Jimmy and grateful to be a part of his team.”

Stated Jimmy Brenes, “I am thrilled to be working with Peter Kahn, it is incredible to know that I will be managed by someone that is as experienced and knowledgeable in the boxing world. I am very happy and focused to be on the Nicaraguan Olympic team and looking forward to making history and obtaining the first Olympic Medal for my country. My goal is to make history in the Tokyo Olympics and motivate other fighters to strive to achieve their dreams”.

Brenes is trained by Reniel Aponte, father of outstanding Florida based prospect Aaron Aponte and trains out of the KO Fitness Center in Hialeah, FL. “I’ve seen Jimmy Brenes develop over the last couple of years and if there’s one word to describe him it’s ferocious. We’re making Jimmy a pressure fighter that’s savagely fierce but with technical and tactical precision.”

“Jimmy works hard daily to represent his country of Nicaragua. Training here is not an easy task while flying in and out of the country to participate in high level tournaments. He’s fought in the Pan American Games and won Gold in the Central American Tournament. Jimmy has faced the best fighters in the world acquiring a wealth of experience. I’ve witnessed his growth but most importantly his character and discipline to the sport. Jimmy is respectful, hard-working, self- driven, and determined. All these qualities will transition into the professional ranks making him a world class fighter and champion.”

Continued co-trainer Michael Robles, “In 2018, Jimmy walked into the KO Fitness Center for the first time. His energy was so strong you could feel it. Since that day he has put in the work of a warrior in the sport. He has levelled up in every way. He was in the Pan American Games, also as a member of the Nicaragua national team. As we get him ready for the Olympics, Jimmy is determined to win a Gold Medal. It has been an awesome journey as he continues with his hard work, discipline and focus.”

Among the accolades Brenes has received as an amateur while compiling a record of 95-15 were Florida Golden Glove Champion, Florida State PAL Champion and Florida Sunshine State Champion. Internationally, he came in fifth place at the 2019 Pan American Games, competed in the AIBA World Boxing Championship in the Men’s Elite Division and was a three-time Nicaraguan National Champion.