New AIBA President Umar Kremlev rejects expenses, begins reforms

Five new Committees were established under the adopted AIBA Constitution during the virtual Board of Directors meeting.

In addition to four Committees standing in the Constitution – Disciplinary Committee, Ethics Committee, Athletes Committee and the Audit Committee – the directors created five new committees.

These are:

Coaches Committee – which will solve the issues of training of qualified coaching staff and develop methods of athlete’s preparation programs;

Champions & Veterans Committee – which consists most respected worldwide boxing veterans and champions who have achieved significant results and who are ready to share their experience;

Competitions Committee – which goal is to oversee the organization of AIBA events and to ensure that they meet all international requirements and standards;

Women’s Committee – which aims to ensure gender equality in the boxing world;

Medical & Anti-doping Committee – which will ensure that athletes comply with all medical and anti-doping rules.

The Committees will start their active work in early 2021.

AIBA development courses will be free of charge for national federations

All the tuition fees for the AIBA development courses will be waived. AIBA will organize the courses for R&J, ringside doctors, coaches, cutmen and managers and will not charge participants attending.

‘I am sure that the development courses should be available for everybody. After completing them, it will be necessary to conduct testing to control the knowledge gained. It is important that the level of competence of those who work in boxing is at the highest level,’ stated AIBA President, Mr. Umar Kremlev.

Umar Kremlev refused to receive any representational allowance at his position of AIBA President

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev, who was elected by majority of votes on December 12, will work for AIBA without any remuneration. Mr. Kremlev decided to waive the representation allowance and any other expenses to support his activities as the AIBA President. All these funds will be used to support boxing veterans.

‘During this challenging period for our sport, the boxing community has given me tremendous trust in spearheading the revival of the International Boxing Association and ensuring AIBA’s return to the Olympic family. My team and I have already started to act. I am sure we will be able to prove the effectiveness of our work in the shortest possible time. It is now more important than ever for AIBA to have the cohesion of the efforts of the entire boxing community and the full commitment from each of us,’ he said.

‘Boxing is my life. I want to do my best to develop my favorite sport and our organization. Therefore, I refuse to receive any representational allowance or any finances from AIBA for the Presidential office. This money will be donated to help boxers from the national federations. The distribution of finances will be dealt with by a Champions and Veterans Committee,’ said the AIBA President.

AIBA conducts virtual Forums for all continents in 2021

Five AIBA continental Forums are planned for the first quarter of 2021. The meetings are organized at the initiative of the AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev to unite the AIBA Family and give every single national federation an opportunity to present their proposals for reforms of the Association.

The preliminary schedule of the Forums is the following:

– AIBA African Forum, February 07

– AIBA American Forum, February 21

– AIBA European Forum, February 27

– AIBA Forum for Oceania, March 06

– AIBA Asian Forum, March 20

The Directors voted in favor of the agreement with ITA for 2021

The agreement with International Testing Agency (ITA) extending the collaboration between AIBA and ITA for 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors to be signed.

The agreement includes the general management of the Anti-Doping program (including whereabouts, TUE, biological passport, etc), follow-up of WADA compliance and all out-of-competition testing for the sport of boxing during the year 2021.

AIBA is fully committed to clean sport and was one of the first international federations to use the services of ITA for all its anti-doping activities. Since 2020, anti-doping rule violations are referred to the CAS anti-doping division for adjudication. Thanks to its collaboration with ITA and the CAS anti-doping division, AIBA ensures that a state-of-the-art anti-doping program is in place for the sport of boxing.





The new Communication strategy is to be presented in January

The key messages of a new communication strategy were presented to the AIBA Board of Directors; the creation of the unified information space is the main task for AIBA in developing its communication.

Each of the National Federations will have a website on the subdomain of the AIBA’s, which will help to organize a unified communication platform for the entire boxing community. AIBA will develop its digital communication by creating accounts on social media. They will be connected with the AIBA account through hashtags, subscriptions and editing formats.

The new communication strategy will be presented to the Directors in January.