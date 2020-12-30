Despite being KO’d, ex-Floyd Mayweather victim gives YouTuber pointers

The last professional boxer to be knocked out by Floyd Mayweather has astonishingly been giving the Hall of Famer’s next opponent pointers on how to win.

Victor Ortiz, who was blasted out by one punch from Mayweather in 2011, is friends with a YouTuber participating in a 2021 ‘Special exhibition.’

The ‘Vicious’ one met Mayweather with dirty tactics almost a decade ago and was duly given a pasting by the master when losing his WBC welterweight title.

Despite the devastating defeat, an eye-opening one due to Mayweather’s lack of stoppages since then, Ortiz is helping out his buddy with advice.

“I’m telling you, it’s going to be an interesting fight. I’ve talked to him (the YouTuber) about Floyd a few times,” Ortiz told MMA Fighting.

“I give him the simple things like ‘Floyd is Floyd. But you’re unstoppable. You’re on another level.’”

Cranking up what seems to be unfathomable words merely massaging his pal’s mindset, Ortiz added: “I strongly believe Floyd will have trouble.

“(YouTuber) can box. He has power. He has reach and speed. Also, he can move now.”

Ortiz has since been ridiculed for his comments. Rightly so, as the bout taking place on Fanmio in February is nothing short of a one-sided affair.

NO FLOYD MAYWEATHER RISK

Capitalizing on the popularity of YouTuber’s who can command millions of teenage followers on social media, Mayweather is not going to risk his legacy for anyone.

Facing the YouTuber would have been a calculated move for Mayweather. One that would never be able to reflect on his 50-0 pro record.

Mayweather might carry the vlogger for a few rounds. That’s in order to make something of the fight like he did with Conor McGregor in 2017.







Simultaneously, the five-weight world champion may also decide to put him out of his misery early – as he did with Tenshin Nasukawa a year later.

More comments like that of Ortiz are certain to follow as promotion is driven over the next few weeks. But at the end of the day, Mayweather can pretty much do what he wants with the YouTuber.

With or without a training session.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.