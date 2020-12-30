Canadian amateur champ Jake Daoust joins Three Lions Promotions

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is pleased to announce the signing of Canadian amateur champion turned leading professional prospect Jake Daoust of Orangeville, Ontario.

Daoust made his professional debut in February, defeating Mexico’s Jose Abraham Medina by unanimous decision. At just 22 years of age, the young middleweight has a long career ahead of him and TLP is eager to be part of his boxing journey.

Daoust is keen to get back to business. “I’m very excited. I can’t wait to get back in the ring, the sooner the better! It’s great to be joining a team that I know is already doing great things for boxers here in Ontario.”

“It’s not everyday you sign a national champion,” explained TLP managing director Daniel Otter. “He made his pro debut over the six-round route. That doesn’t happen much here in Ontario. Almost everyone starts with a four rounder. He’s looking to sprint to the top of the Canadian middleweight division, we appreciate that, and we’re eager to help him accomplish his goals.”

Daoust was a decorated amateur, making multiple trips to the national championships. In 2016, he halted four of his five opponents to win Canadian gold, including a stunning body-shot stoppage in the finals. Daoust also won silver in the Continental Championships and competed at the Youth World Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“We’re dedicated to growing our stable of boxers with smart signings,” said Otter. “Jake was a no brainer for us. His experience as a world-caliber amateur means he already approaches boxing like a professional. He’s a massive talent and we’re thrilled to have him fighting under our banner.”