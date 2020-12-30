Anthony Joshua sparring partner turns pro with Matchroom Boxing

Former Team GB Heavyweight standout Solomon Dacres has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his highly anticipated professional debut in early 2021.

The 6ft 5ins 27-year-old, who is managed by Adam Morallee and Sam Jones of S-JAM Boxing, has been a regular sparring partner of Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua, and shared sparring with Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois ahead of their November clash.

In an impressive stint in the amateurs, Birmingham’s Dacres won a gold medal in the 2017 National Championships, before joining the Team GB squad in April 2017 and representing the British Lionhearts in the World Series of Boxing during a three-year spell in Sheffield.

Trained by Max McCracken alongside former WBA Super-Flyweight World Champion Kal Yafai and newly crowned European Super-Bantamweight Champion Gamal Yafai, ‘The Real Deal’ plans on using his explosive power and strength to make a mark in the thriving domestic Heavyweight scene.

“I turned over with my management team S-JAM Boxing and we were looking at getting a deal with the biggest promoter,” said Dacres. “Matchroom provide the biggest platform and the best networks to perform on and progress on. I’m really looking forward to working with the number one promoter out there.

“Being on the Team GB squad, I’ve sparred with Anthony Joshua for a number of years. It was regular sparring while he was in camp and I was training in Sheffield. It brought me on massively and improved me as a fighter. We’ve both been progressing over the years.

“That’s the level I’m looking to get to. I’ve seen the level that a Heavyweight World Champion performs at. With the same hard work and dedication that ‘AJ’ has displayed throughout his career, I’m confident I can reach those levels too.

“Sky Sports and DAZN viewers can expect to see a very explosive style from me. I’ve got fast hands for a Heavyweight and a lot of strength and power. I’d say that I’ve got a fan friendly style. I’m going to bring excitement.

“Next year I’m looking to settle myself into the professional ranks and get a few fights under my belt. I want to make a statement with some eye-catching performances on Sky Sports and DAZN. The ultimate goal is to become a Heavyweight World Champion.”





“I’m delighted to welcome another Heavyweight signing to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Solomon has all the grounding through his GB podium squad experience and WSB experience and is ready to attack the domestic scene. It has been many years since the Midlands have produced a Heavyweight star and with the hope of crowds returning later in 2021, I expect Solly to be a popular draw as he begins his professional campaign.”

Adam Moralee commented: “All the promoters we spoke to about Sol were aware of his quality from Team GB and he needed no introduction. Sol is now in the hands of the people that have guided the career of one of the best Heavyweights ever to come out of Team GB and we are very excited about the journey ahead with Matchroom.”