Teofimo Lopez: If I fought Vasyl Lomachenko again I’d take his head off!

Mikey Williams

Despite little chance of the fight happening again in the future, Teofimo Lopez says he’d stop Vasyl Lomachenko if they locked horns again.

Lopez took the WBC, WBA, and WBO lightweight straps from Lomachenko when the pair met in October. Since then, stories have appeared in the Ukrainian media of Loma, citing many reasons for his loss.

The boxing master believes judging played a part in his defeat and stated at the very least that the fight should have been a draw.

His adversary puts those excuses down to Loma, failing to take the second reverse of his career well enough.



Speaking to Sirius XM on The Ak and Barak Show recently, Lopez aimed the multi-weight champion.

Bullet points can be found below. Listen to the full interview on DAZN or the Sirius XM App.

• Loma is making excuses. This is a problem. These guys get fed their whole life on a silver spoon. What happens is that guys like Loma can’t take defeat.

• Loma comes across as a sore loser.

• He was the A-side, Lopez was the B side. Lopez lost $750k just for this fight.

• All the odds were against Lopez. Loma had his chance and blew it. Now it’s on to the next.

• This makes Lopez look better. It’s whack.

• If they were to fight again, he’d take his head off. But the larger point is that people are always going to talk.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ FUTURE

There seemed to be a firm clamor for a return between the two in the immediate aftermath of the contest. Now that the smoke has cleared, not so much.

Lopez battling Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, or Devin Haney seems to be the day’s new order. Whilst Lomachenko has been advised to move back down – at least to 130 pounds.

A crowd and serious money would be needed for Lopez vs. Loma II to get off the ground as the debate over which direction they both go continues to swirl.

