Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. faces tough road back as rankings ignore latest win

DAZN

Former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has clearly not done enough to impress the major boxing organizations of late.

Despite previously holding the WBC middleweight crown and regularly featuring in their rankings system, the World Boxing Council Ratings Panel failed to include Chavez for December.

All other sanctioning bodies, who have sparingly rated Chavez Jr. during his career, have also shunned the Mexican since a November comeback.

Chavez lost to Danny Jacobs in December 2019 when on the verge of securing a top ten with the World Boxing Association. The defeat was highly controversial due to the nature of the finish.



Many believe Chavez lost interest when quitting on his stool after the fifth round. Also that he barely gave a good account of himself in the few rounds, he did complete.

Father Julio Sr. slapping his own forehead as he watched on went viral as DAZN cameras followed his every move on the night.

Nine months later, a follow-up versus Mario Abel Cazares was set to be an easy road back for the 34-year-old. Not so for Chavez Jr.

Cazares pulled off a shocking technical decision triumph, and Chavez was forced to answer questions on his career future.

In the swiftest turnaround since 2008, Chavez was back in the ring two months later. He defeated the unheralded Jeyson Minda in four rounds.

JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR. RESPONSE

Taking to social media, Chavez let rip at his detractors.

He said: “The best of all, I discovered that a-holes were born the day the myth that humility was made of assholes began. Who was it! Who knows?”

Now, with a victory in the win column, Chavez will no doubt be looking at a big fight in the light-heavyweight division.

It seems at least another victory will be needed, though, for a ranking to be restored.

Who knows whether the son of a legend will be able to once again reign as a champion or if he’s destined to be a one-time ruler?







WBC RANKINGS – 175 POUNDS

Champion: Artur Beterbiev

1/ Gilberto Ramirez Mexico

2/ Jean-Pascal Haiti/Canada SILVER

3/ Joe Smith Jr. US

4/ Marcus Browne US

5/ Badou Jack Gambia/Sweden

6/ Sergey Kovalev Russia

7/ Igor Mikhalkin Russia

8/ Jesse Hart US

9/ Anthony Yarde GB

10/ Blake Caparello Australia

11/ Joshua Buatsi Ghana/GB

12/ Sullivan Barrera Cuba

13/ Nick Hannig Germany INTL

14/ Mathieu Bauderlique France *CBP/P

15/ Fanlong Meng China

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.